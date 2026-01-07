Street Dance: Family Area

Hosted by
About this event
For Chamber Members only- Secure your space for 2026 Family Area Vendor.
Non-members will have a $150 registration fee. If you would like to become a member call the Chamber Office to learn more at 262-367-7059. Your membership will connect you to a dynamic business network, exclusive promotional opportunities, and valuable educational resources to help your business grow in the Hartland community.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!