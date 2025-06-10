Street Lamp Theater - Kennett - Silent Auction

Willowdale Chapel 675 Unionville Rd, Kennett Square, PA 19348
One Month Family Membership to Hockessin Athletic Club
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Valued at $255, this packet is good for a family of 2 parents and their dependents in the same household to enjoy all of the membership benefits of Delaware's premier fitness club, HAC, for one month. Take advantage of the free weights, cable machines, indoor turf zones, top-of-the-line equipment, dozens of group fitness classes taught by instructors leading their field, indoor and outdoor pools accessible year round, hot tub, saunas, cold plunges, locker rooms with showers, family rooms, gymnasium, full service spa, hot yoga, a cafe serving hot and cold food and beverages, and so much more! A place for the whole family!
Valued at $255, this packet is good for a family of 2 parents and their dependents in the same household to enjoy all of the membership benefits of Delaware's premier fitness club, HAC, for one month. Take advantage of the free weights, cable machines, indoor turf zones, top-of-the-line equipment, dozens of group fitness classes taught by instructors leading their field, indoor and outdoor pools accessible year round, hot tub, saunas, cold plunges, locker rooms with showers, family rooms, gymnasium, full service spa, hot yoga, a cafe serving hot and cold food and beverages, and so much more! A place for the whole family!
Taste of Kennett Square Basket
$40
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Value: $150. Come to Kennett Square and find out why Philadelphia Magazine named it the Best Suburban Shopping Destination. Gift cards and items from various Kennett Square area shops include: Element on State, Currie Hair Skin & Nails, Clean Slate Goods, Studio di Rosci.
Value: $150. Come to Kennett Square and find out why Philadelphia Magazine named it the Best Suburban Shopping Destination. Gift cards and items from various Kennett Square area shops include: Element on State, Currie Hair Skin & Nails, Clean Slate Goods, Studio di Rosci.
One week at Sound Front NC vacation home
$900
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Value: $4,200. Imagine whisking your family away in the middle of a dreary northeastern winter for a week on the Crystal Coast of North Carolina's Southern Outer Banks. This beautifully decorated home features a soundfront private swimming pool and hot tub with screened porch and plenty of furniture to enjoy the beautiful views of Bogue Sound. Home is designed with an open floor plan to enjoy the waterway from most every space. Two primary suites with Smart TVs, private baths and waterfront balconies. Huge game room is adjacent to the pool deck with pool table, foosball and large Smart TV. Game room also features a full kitchen with granite bar for mixing up your favorite poolside beverages. The spacious main living and kitchen area has access to large furnished deck. 2 dishwashers, 2 refrigerators, washer/dryer, wireless Internet and 5 Smart TVs for streaming. Gas grill, screened porch, enclosed hot/cold outside shower. Covered parking. Beautiful landscaping. Private pier for kayaking, paddleboarding and shallow water boating. Soundfront, 3 BR, 3 1/2 B. K * K * Q Emerald Isle, NC. Available select weeks Oct-May.
Value: $4,200. Imagine whisking your family away in the middle of a dreary northeastern winter for a week on the Crystal Coast of North Carolina's Southern Outer Banks. This beautifully decorated home features a soundfront private swimming pool and hot tub with screened porch and plenty of furniture to enjoy the beautiful views of Bogue Sound. Home is designed with an open floor plan to enjoy the waterway from most every space. Two primary suites with Smart TVs, private baths and waterfront balconies. Huge game room is adjacent to the pool deck with pool table, foosball and large Smart TV. Game room also features a full kitchen with granite bar for mixing up your favorite poolside beverages. The spacious main living and kitchen area has access to large furnished deck. 2 dishwashers, 2 refrigerators, washer/dryer, wireless Internet and 5 Smart TVs for streaming. Gas grill, screened porch, enclosed hot/cold outside shower. Covered parking. Beautiful landscaping. Private pier for kayaking, paddleboarding and shallow water boating. Soundfront, 3 BR, 3 1/2 B. K * K * Q Emerald Isle, NC. Available select weeks Oct-May.
30-min Voice Lesson with Ms Erin
$15
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Value: $35. Want to improve your vocal technique? Work on an audition song? Would you like to feel more confident in front of people? 30-min private voice lesson with Music Director for Street Lamp and Professional Vocal Coach, Erin Smith. Available for kids or adults.
Value: $35. Want to improve your vocal technique? Work on an audition song? Would you like to feel more confident in front of people? 30-min private voice lesson with Music Director for Street Lamp and Professional Vocal Coach, Erin Smith. Available for kids or adults.
45-min Voice Lesson with Ms Erin
$20
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Value: $50. Want to improve your vocal technique? Work on an audition song? Would you like to feel more confident in front of people? 45-min private voice lesson with Music Director for Street Lamp and Professional Vocal Coach, Erin Smith. Available for kids or adults.
Value: $50. Want to improve your vocal technique? Work on an audition song? Would you like to feel more confident in front of people? 45-min private voice lesson with Music Director for Street Lamp and Professional Vocal Coach, Erin Smith. Available for kids or adults.
One Week of Camp at Street Lamp Kennett
$100
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Value: $285 One week of camp for your child at any of our Kennett summer camps. That's one week for your child to make new friends, learn teamwork, gain confidence, and foster creativity, all while staying off of screens. So really, this one is priceless. Good for one year.
Value: $285 One week of camp for your child at any of our Kennett summer camps. That's one week for your child to make new friends, learn teamwork, gain confidence, and foster creativity, all while staying off of screens. So really, this one is priceless. Good for one year.
One-Hour Family Photo Shoot with Andrew DiMaio
$100
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Value: $350. Professional one-hour family photo shoot with Andrew DiMaio, photographer. Perfect for holiday cards, milestone celebrations, or just because. Your kids grow up fast, so don't miss an opportunity to capture them in this moment!
Value: $350. Professional one-hour family photo shoot with Andrew DiMaio, photographer. Perfect for holiday cards, milestone celebrations, or just because. Your kids grow up fast, so don't miss an opportunity to capture them in this moment!
Round of Golf for 4 at Hartfeld National
$125
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Value: $400. Tee up for a day of fun! Enjoy a relaxing and memorable round of golf for four (4) at Hartfeld National Golf Course in Avondale, PA. Whether you're a seasoned player or just out for fun, this experience is perfect for friends, colleagues, or a family outing. Green fees and golf carts included. Rounds available Mon-Thurs.
Value: $400. Tee up for a day of fun! Enjoy a relaxing and memorable round of golf for four (4) at Hartfeld National Golf Course in Avondale, PA. Whether you're a seasoned player or just out for fun, this experience is perfect for friends, colleagues, or a family outing. Green fees and golf carts included. Rounds available Mon-Thurs.
Garden & Nature Lovers Gift Basket
$25
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Value: $65. A charming dose of nature in a basket! From R-P Nurseries, enjoy this beautifully curated basket filled with seed packets to create a garden paradise in your backyard as well as a handcrafted beeswax candle in the shape of a morel mushroom, citronella oil, a toadstool decoration and natural soap by Plant Mama.
Value: $65. A charming dose of nature in a basket! From R-P Nurseries, enjoy this beautifully curated basket filled with seed packets to create a garden paradise in your backyard as well as a handcrafted beeswax candle in the shape of a morel mushroom, citronella oil, a toadstool decoration and natural soap by Plant Mama.