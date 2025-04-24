Street Reach Of Johnston County NC's Quilt Raffle 2025
Add a donation for Street Reach Of Johnston County NC
$
Hot Meal
$5
Your $5 ticket helps serve a hot, nourishing meal to someone in need. It's a simple gift that brings warmth, comfort, and hope to our unsheltered neighbors.
Your $5 ticket helps serve a hot, nourishing meal to someone in need. It's a simple gift that brings warmth, comfort, and hope to our unsheltered neighbors.
Hygiene Kit
$10
This includes 2 tickets
With two tickets, you’ll help provide essential hygiene items like a toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, shampoo, and more OR — vital feminine hygiene supplies, offering dignity, confidence, and care to someone working toward a better tomorrow.
With two tickets, you’ll help provide essential hygiene items like a toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, shampoo, and more OR — vital feminine hygiene supplies, offering dignity, confidence, and care to someone working toward a better tomorrow.
Wash & Dry a Load of Laundry
$10
This includes 2 tickets
Two tickets help cover the cost of washing and drying a load of laundry — including detergent — giving someone the gift of clean clothes, renewed confidence, and a fresh start.
Two tickets help cover the cost of washing and drying a load of laundry — including detergent — giving someone the gift of clean clothes, renewed confidence, and a fresh start.
A Tent for Shelter
$35
This includes 10 tickets
Your purchase of 10 tickets helps provide a durable tent, offering a safe place to rest, protection from the elements, and a sense of security to someone facing homelessness.
Your purchase of 10 tickets helps provide a durable tent, offering a safe place to rest, protection from the elements, and a sense of security to someone facing homelessness.
Full Shelter Setup Kit
$70
This includes 20 tickets
Twenty tickets help us equip someone with a full shelter setup — a tent, tarp, sleeping bag, flashlight, and a bag of emergency food — essentials that can mean survival, stability, and a chance to rebuild.
Twenty tickets help us equip someone with a full shelter setup — a tent, tarp, sleeping bag, flashlight, and a bag of emergency food — essentials that can mean survival, stability, and a chance to rebuild.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!