HUDSON VALLEY RIDERS, INC.

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HUDSON VALLEY RIDERS, INC.

About this event

Street Scholar Mentorship Program

241 North Rd

Poughkeepsie, NY 12601, USA

Street Scholar
$150

"One Ticket. Two Riders. 500 Miles of Development."


The Street Scholar Mentorship Program (SSMP) is designed to bridge the gap between basic licensing and real-world road mastery. This isn't just a solo ride—it is a collaborative partnership between an emerging rider and a veteran mentor.


Your Street Scholar Ticket includes:

  • (1) MSF Scholarship: Upon Completion we will provide you with free access to the MSF Basic Rider Course.
  • Mentor Inclusion: Your ticket fee fully covers the participation of your licensed mentor. We believe safety is a team sport, so your mentor joins the program and the journey at no additional cost to them.
  • The 500-Mile Commitment: By purchasing this ticket, you and your mentor are committing to a structured 500-mile developmental journey. Over the course of these miles, your mentor will provide real-time guidance, road strategy, and support to ensure you build the habits of a safe, lifelong rider.
  • STOP THE BLEED® Certification: Access to our clinical-level trauma response training in partnership with WMCHealth.
  • HVR Safety Kit: Essential materials to document your progress and keep you safe on the road.

How it works: Once you purchase your Street Scholar ticket, you will receive a confirmation to register your designated mentor. Together, you will embark on the 500-mile curriculum, culminating in a formal recognition of your growth as a "Street Scholar."


100% of your ticket proceeds stay within the Hudson Valley Riders 501(c)(3) to fund future safety scholarships and community outreach. (Non-Refundable)

SSMP Advanced Development & Trauma Certification
Pay what you can

"Sharpen your skills. Save a life."


This ticket is for the licensed rider who is already established but knows that mastery is a lifelong pursuit. You don't need a scholarship or a mentor—you just want the tactical road strategy and the clinical training that sets HVR apart.


Your Independent Scholar Ticket includes:

  • Full SSMP Curriculum: Access to our advanced road-strategy and group-dynamics training sessions.
  • STOP THE BLEED® Certification: Official clinical-level trauma response training conducted in partnership with WMCHealth.
  • HVR Safety Kit: Essential materials to keep you safe on the road.
  • Community Impact: 100% of your ticket price goes directly to the Hudson Valley Riders 501(c)(3) to fund safety scholarships for the next generation of riders.

Note: This ticket is for individual entry and does not include a sponsored mentor or 500-mile tracking. It is designed for those who want the skills and the certification to be the most prepared rider on the road. (Non-Refundable)

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