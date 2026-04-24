"One Ticket. Two Riders. 500 Miles of Development."





The Street Scholar Mentorship Program (SSMP) is designed to bridge the gap between basic licensing and real-world road mastery. This isn't just a solo ride—it is a collaborative partnership between an emerging rider and a veteran mentor.





Your Street Scholar Ticket includes:

(1) MSF Scholarship: Upon Completion we will provide you with free access to the MSF Basic Rider Course.

Mentor Inclusion: Your ticket fee fully covers the participation of your licensed mentor. We believe safety is a team sport, so your mentor joins the program and the journey at no additional cost to them.

The 500-Mile Commitment: By purchasing this ticket, you and your mentor are committing to a structured 500-mile developmental journey . Over the course of these miles, your mentor will provide real-time guidance, road strategy, and support to ensure you build the habits of a safe, lifelong rider.

STOP THE BLEED® Certification: Access to our clinical-level trauma response training in partnership with WMCHealth.

HVR Safety Kit: Essential materials to document your progress and keep you safe on the road.

How it works: Once you purchase your Street Scholar ticket, you will receive a confirmation to register your designated mentor. Together, you will embark on the 500-mile curriculum, culminating in a formal recognition of your growth as a "Street Scholar."





100% of your ticket proceeds stay within the Hudson Valley Riders 501(c)(3) to fund future safety scholarships and community outreach. (Non-Refundable)