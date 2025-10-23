Street Sign Auction 1: Addison-Olmsted

Hosted by
Named by Olmsted for Joseph Addison (1672-1719), English essayist, critic, journalist, and statesman.
Named by Olmsted for Mark Akenside (1721-1770), English poet.
The Widow Barry ran a tavern near the present intersection of 26th Street and Riverside Drive in the middle of the 19th century. The trail from her tavern southwest to Riverside Ford (later the Hoffman Dam) became known as Barry's Point Road. Olmsted used both the existing roadbed and the name when the village was laid out.
Put in during the late 1920's, its namesake is unknown.
Named by Olmsted, possibly for Walter Blith (flourished 1649) a pioneering English agricultural writer. There was also an Edward Blythe (1810-1873) who was an English zoologist, but there is nothing to suggest Olmsted knew of him.
Named for W. S. Burling, who served as village president from 1913-1922. It is the home of our beloved Library.
Olmsted took this name from the Chicago, Burlington, & Quincy Railroad (now the Burlington Northers), which the street parallels. Burlington is a city in Iowa.
Developed in the late 1920's, it honors Richard Evelyn Byrd (1888-1957), the American polar explorer.
Named by Olmsted for Abraham Cowley (1618-1667), an English essayist and metaphysical poet.
A name assigned by Olmsted, it means "of the plain" (or prairie) in French.
Named for its location on the eastern end of the Wesencraft subdivision. Likely part of Barry's Point Road before the railroad was put in.
Olmsted derived this name from a stand of oaks where the present Blythe Park is. There is said to have been a corresponding "West Grove" - likely in the present Maplewood Road area.
Named by Olmsted for John Evelyn the Elder (1620-1706), and Englishman with a wide range of accomplishments including landscaping. He was also a jurist.
A descriptive name made up by Olmsted because of its character and location. The name was originally two words.
Named for the family of John and Anne Forbes, who settled in what is now Riverside in 1836. They brought with them twenty children and relatives, some of whom remained until right before the Civil War.
Only the section of Forbes Road to the south of Forest Avenue was part of Olmsted's original plan, and it was not named at that time. It is shown on some older maps as connecting to the intersection of First and Forest via Parkview Terrace.
When the Golf Road right of way was blocked by construction of the zoo in 1926, Forbes Road was extended from Forest to 31st Street as a replacement.
Not part of Olmsted's plan, this street takes its name from the forested area it runs through by the river.
Put in by the Township of Riverside about 1904, it originally ran from Ridgewood north to 26th street where the clubhouse of the Riverside Golf Club once stood on the northeast corner. The clubhouse burned in 1918 and was rebuilt in its present location along Desplaines Avenue so the road was no longer needed. In 1926 most of its length was erased by construction of the zoo.
Part of Beebe's Central Subdivision ("Jim Town") which was not laid out by Olmsted. This is a constructed name, probably referring to the grove of trees directly to the north, in the then undeveloped Maplewood area.
Part of the Cookville Subdivision, the name was borrowed from Haas Avenue directly across Ogden Avenue in Lyons. It is thought that Riverside's Haas Avenue was originally part of LaFayette Road.
Taken from Harlem, Illinois, which changed its name to Forest Park in 1907. The town was originally named by Henry Quick, a settler from Harlem, New York, who built a boarding house in 1856 to serve workers in the railroad yards there.
Named by Olmsted for George Herbert (1539-1633) an English metaphysical and devotional poet.
Named by Olmsted for Robert Herrick (1591-1675), English lyric poet.
Olmsted named this for William Kent (1684-1748), an English painter, sculptor, architect, and landscaper.
A street in Beebe's Subdivision ("Jim Town") named for George M. Kimbark, early resident and leading citizen.
A street in the Cookville Subdivision named for Marquis Marie Joseph Parl Yves Roch Gilbert du Moiter de LaFayette (1757-1834), French soldier, statesman, and hero of the American Revolution.
Named by Olmsted for Bernadus and David Laughton who ran a trading post on the Chicago Portage and built a tavern in Riverside in 1827. Both died in 1833. Olmsted spelled the name "Lawton" on his map, but in most other historical sources it is spelled "Laughton."
Developed in the late 1920's this road was named for R. F. Leesley, village president from 1923-1925.
Part of Beebe's Central Subdivision ("Jim's Town"), this street honors Abraham Lincoln (1809-1865), the 16th President of the United States.
Named by Olmsted, but no positive identification has been made of the namesake. One possibility is John Lionel (1792-1882) a contemporary of Olmsted who was a noted English landscape painter, but there is no evidence to support this guess.
A name constructed by Olmsted to describe the area the road runs beside - - a long common. Olmsted spelled the name as two words.
The present Longcommon Road is built over the bed of the historic Barry's Point Road and the Green Bay Trail. The length of Longcommon running from Selborne Road to Harlem Avenue was known for a time as Riverside Drive until it was changed back to Longcommon in 1922.
Named by Olmsted for John Claudius Louden (1783-1843), an English horticultural writer and landscaper.
The Maplewood Road area was developed in 1910. Olmsted's plan showed it as a park. It was known as Kimbark Woods for many years. Its present name was derived from the physical characteristics of the area.
Named by Olmsted for Andre Michaux (1746-1802), a French botanist sent by his government to study American flora.
Olmsted spelled this as two words: "Mill Bridge." The road runs to the Lyons bridge where there was a mill built by Steven Forbes in the late 1830's.
Named for a man named Mueller, who had a brewery at Miller and Ogden Avenue from 1856 to 1873. The spelling Mueller was sometimes still used at the turn of the century.
This was cut through to 26th street after Olmsted and Vaux designed the village to provide better access to North Riverside. When Westover was cut through at a later date, Northgate Court was closed off at 26th Street.
Named by Olmsted for its location at the north end of the village.
Named by Olmsted for its physical characteristics. He originally spelled it as two words.
Olmsted named this road for Thomas Nuttall (1786-1859) a British (later American) botanist and ornithologist.
Named for Frederick Law Olmsted (1822-1903) co-designer of Riverside and America's foremost landscape architect. Olmsted originally designated this street as a continuation of Riverside Road.
