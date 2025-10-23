Street Sign Auction 1: Addison-Olmsted

Named for the family of John and Anne Forbes, who settled in what is now Riverside in 1836. They brought with them twenty children and relatives, some of whom remained until right before the Civil War.





Only the section of Forbes Road to the south of Forest Avenue was part of Olmsted's original plan, and it was not named at that time. It is shown on some older maps as connecting to the intersection of First and Forest via Parkview Terrace.





When the Golf Road right of way was blocked by construction of the zoo in 1926, Forbes Road was extended from Forest to 31st Street as a replacement.