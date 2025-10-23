Hosted by

Village of Riverside

About this event

Sales closed

Street Sign Auction 1: Addison-Olmsted

Pick-up location

27 Riverside Rd, Riverside, IL 60546, USA

1. Addison Road item
1. Addison Road
$100

Starting bid

Named by Olmsted for Joseph Addison (1672-1719), English essayist, critic, journalist, and statesman.

2. Akenside Road item
2. Akenside Road
$100

Starting bid

Named by Olmsted for Mark Akenside (1721-1770), English poet.

3. Barrypoint Road item
3. Barrypoint Road
$100

Starting bid

The Widow Barry ran a tavern near the present intersection of 26th Street and Riverside Drive in the middle of the 19th century. The trail from her tavern southwest to Riverside Ford (later the Hoffman Dam) became known as Barry's Point Road. Olmsted used both the existing roadbed and the name when the village was laid out.

4. Berkeley Road item
4. Berkeley Road
$100

Starting bid

Put in during the late 1920's, its namesake is unknown.

5. Blythe Road item
5. Blythe Road
$100

Starting bid

Named by Olmsted, possibly for Walter Blith (flourished 1649) a pioneering English agricultural writer. There was also an Edward Blythe (1810-1873) who was an English zoologist, but there is nothing to suggest Olmsted knew of him.

6. Burling Road - Last remaining! item
6. Burling Road - Last remaining!
$100

Starting bid

Named for W. S. Burling, who served as village president from 1913-1922. It is the home of our beloved Library.


*Last one! Don't miss out!

7. W. Burlington Street item
7. W. Burlington Street
$100

Starting bid

Olmsted took this name from the Chicago, Burlington, & Quincy Railroad (now the Burlington Northers), which the street parallels. Burlington is a city in Iowa.

8. Byrd Road item
8. Byrd Road
$100

Starting bid

Developed in the late 1920's, it honors Richard Evelyn Byrd (1888-1957), the American polar explorer.

9. N. Cowley Road item
9. N. Cowley Road
$100

Starting bid

Named by Olmsted for Abraham Cowley (1618-1667), an English essayist and metaphysical poet.

10. S. Cowley Road item
10. S. Cowley Road
$100

Starting bid

Named by Olmsted for Abraham Cowley (1618-1667), an English essayist and metaphysical poet.

11. N. Delaplaine Road item
11. N. Delaplaine Road
$100

Starting bid

A name assigned by Olmsted, it means "of the plain" (or prairie) in French.

12. S. Delaplaine Road item
12. S. Delaplaine Road
$100

Starting bid

A name assigned by Olmsted, it means "of the plain" (or prairie) in French.

13. East Avenue item
13. East Avenue
$100

Starting bid

Named for its location on the eastern end of the Wesencraft subdivision. Likely part of Barry's Point Road before the railroad was put in.

14. Eastgrove Road item
14. Eastgrove Road
$100

Starting bid

Olmsted derived this name from a stand of oaks where the present Blythe Park is. There is said to have been a corresponding "West Grove" - likely in the present Maplewood Road area.

15. Evelyn Road - Last remaining! item
15. Evelyn Road - Last remaining!
$100

Starting bid

Named by Olmsted for John Evelyn the Elder (1620-1706), and Englishman with a wide range of accomplishments including landscaping. He was also a jurist.


*Last one! Don't miss out!

16. Fairbank Road item
16. Fairbank Road
$100

Starting bid

A descriptive name made up by Olmsted because of its character and location. The name was originally two words.

17. Forbes Road item
17. Forbes Road
$100

Starting bid

Named for the family of John and Anne Forbes, who settled in what is now Riverside in 1836. They brought with them twenty children and relatives, some of whom remained until right before the Civil War.


Only the section of Forbes Road to the south of Forest Avenue was part of Olmsted's original plan, and it was not named at that time. It is shown on some older maps as connecting to the intersection of First and Forest via Parkview Terrace.


When the Golf Road right of way was blocked by construction of the zoo in 1926, Forbes Road was extended from Forest to 31st Street as a replacement.

18. Forest Avenue item
18. Forest Avenue
$100

Starting bid

Not part of Olmsted's plan, this street takes its name from the forested area it runs through by the river.

19. Golf Road - Last remaining! item
19. Golf Road - Last remaining!
$100

Starting bid

Put in by the Township of Riverside about 1904, it originally ran from Ridgewood north to 26th street where the clubhouse of the Riverside Golf Club once stood on the northeast corner. The clubhouse burned in 1918 and was rebuilt in its present location along Desplaines Avenue so the road was no longer needed. In 1926 most of its length was erased by construction of the zoo.


*Last one! Don't miss out!

20. Groveland Avenue - Last remaining! item
20. Groveland Avenue - Last remaining!
$100

Starting bid

Part of Beebe's Central Subdivision ("Jim Town") which was not laid out by Olmsted. This is a constructed name, probably referring to the grove of trees directly to the north, in the then undeveloped Maplewood area.


*Last one! Don't miss out!

21. Haas Avenue - Last remaining! item
21. Haas Avenue - Last remaining!
$100

Starting bid

Part of the Cookville Subdivision, the name was borrowed from Haas Avenue directly across Ogden Avenue in Lyons. It is thought that Riverside's Haas Avenue was originally part of LaFayette Road.


Last one - Don't miss out!

22. Harlem Avenue item
22. Harlem Avenue
$100

Starting bid

Taken from Harlem, Illinois, which changed its name to Forest Park in 1907. The town was originally named by Henry Quick, a settler from Harlem, New York, who built a boarding house in 1856 to serve workers in the railroad yards there.

23. N. Herbert Road item
23. N. Herbert Road
$100

Starting bid

Named by Olmsted for George Herbert (1539-1633) an English metaphysical and devotional poet.

24. S. Herbert Road item
24. S. Herbert Road
$100

Starting bid

Named by Olmsted for George Herbert (1539-1633) an English metaphysical and devotional poet.

25. Herrick Road item
25. Herrick Road
$100

Starting bid

Named by Olmsted for Robert Herrick (1591-1675), English lyric poet.

26. Kent Road item
26. Kent Road
$100

Starting bid

Olmsted named this for William Kent (1684-1748), an English painter, sculptor, architect, and landscaper.

27. Kimbark Road - Last remaining! item
27. Kimbark Road - Last remaining!
$100

Starting bid

A street in Beebe's Subdivision ("Jim Town") named for George M. Kimbark, early resident and leading citizen.


Last one - Don't miss out!

28. LaFayette Road - Last remaining! item
28. LaFayette Road - Last remaining!
$100

Starting bid

A street in the Cookville Subdivision named for Marquis Marie Joseph Parl Yves Roch Gilbert du Moiter de LaFayette (1757-1834), French soldier, statesman, and hero of the American Revolution.


Last one - Don't miss out!

29. Lawton Road item
29. Lawton Road
$100

Starting bid

Named by Olmsted for Bernadus and David Laughton who ran a trading post on the Chicago Portage and built a tavern in Riverside in 1827. Both died in 1833. Olmsted spelled the name "Lawton" on his map, but in most other historical sources it is spelled "Laughton."

30. Leesley Road item
30. Leesley Road
$100

Starting bid

Developed in the late 1920's this road was named for R. F. Leesley, village president from 1923-1925.

31. Lincoln Avenue item
31. Lincoln Avenue
$100

Starting bid

Part of Beebe's Central Subdivision ("Jim's Town"), this street honors Abraham Lincoln (1809-1865), the 16th President of the United States.

32. Lionel Road item
32. Lionel Road
$100

Starting bid

Named by Olmsted, but no positive identification has been made of the namesake. One possibility is John Lionel (1792-1882) a contemporary of Olmsted who was a noted English landscape painter, but there is no evidence to support this guess.

33. Longcommon Road item
33. Longcommon Road
$100

Starting bid

A name constructed by Olmsted to describe the area the road runs beside - - a long common. Olmsted spelled the name as two words.


The present Longcommon Road is built over the bed of the historic Barry's Point Road and the Green Bay Trail. The length of Longcommon running from Selborne Road to Harlem Avenue was known for a time as Riverside Drive until it was changed back to Longcommon in 1922.

34. Louden Road item
34. Louden Road
$100

Starting bid

Named by Olmsted for John Claudius Louden (1783-1843), an English horticultural writer and landscaper.

35. Maplewood Road - Last remaining! item
35. Maplewood Road - Last remaining!
$100

Starting bid

The Maplewood Road area was developed in 1910. Olmsted's plan showed it as a park. It was known as Kimbark Woods for many years. Its present name was derived from the physical characteristics of the area.


*Last one! Don't miss out!

36. Michaux Road item
36. Michaux Road
$100

Starting bid

Named by Olmsted for Andre Michaux (1746-1802), a French botanist sent by his government to study American flora.

37. Millbridge Road item
37. Millbridge Road
$100

Starting bid

Olmsted spelled this as two words: "Mill Bridge." The road runs to the Lyons bridge where there was a mill built by Steven Forbes in the late 1830's.

38. Miller Road - Last remaining! item
38. Miller Road - Last remaining!
$100

Starting bid

Named for a man named Mueller, who had a brewery at Miller and Ogden Avenue from 1856 to 1873. The spelling Mueller was sometimes still used at the turn of the century.


*Last one! Don't miss out!

39. Northgate Court - Last remaining! item
39. Northgate Court - Last remaining!
$100

Starting bid

This was cut through to 26th street after Olmsted and Vaux designed the village to provide better access to North Riverside. When Westover was cut through at a later date, Northgate Court was closed off at 26th Street.


*Last one! Don't miss out!

40. Northgate Road item
40. Northgate Road
$100

Starting bid

Named by Olmsted for its location at the north end of the village.

41. Northwood Road item
41. Northwood Road
$100

Starting bid

Named by Olmsted for its physical characteristics. He originally spelled it as two words.

42. Nuttall Road item
42. Nuttall Road
$100

Starting bid

Olmsted named this road for Thomas Nuttall (1786-1859) a British (later American) botanist and ornithologist.

43. Olmsted Road item
43. Olmsted Road
$100

Starting bid

Named for Frederick Law Olmsted (1822-1903) co-designer of Riverside and America's foremost landscape architect. Olmsted originally designated this street as a continuation of Riverside Road.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!