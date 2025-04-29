Si Cabe Southern Illinois Culture and Art in Bilingual Education Nfp

Hosted by

Si Cabe Southern Illinois Culture and Art in Bilingual Education Nfp

About this event

Add a donation for Si Cabe Southern Illinois Culture and Art in Bilingual Education Nfp

$

Sales closed

Street Talks

1215 E Walnut St

Carbondale, IL 62901, USA

At the Door Ticket
$15
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. Cash Bar, Tips are welcomed by bar staff and artists. SICABE accepts electronic payments through this platform. Please consider donating below if you would like to see more cultural events in the future.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!