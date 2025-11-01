Hosted by

Hampton History Museum Association

About this event

Sales closed

Streetcar 390 Project's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Will contact for pick up in Hampton

Peninsula Pilots Super Fan Gift Basket item
Peninsula Pilots Super Fan Gift Basket item
Peninsula Pilots Super Fan Gift Basket
$200

Starting bid

DONATED BY Peninsula Pilots VALUE $400.00 Contains 2-2026 Season 12-game flex plans, 1-Size Large Peninsula Pilots T-shirt, 1 Size Large Peninsula Pilots Cap, 1-Peninsula Pilots Baseball Bat Key Chain, 1-Pack Peninsula Pilots Baseball Cards, 1-Clear See-Through Peninsula Pilots Tote Bag

Deluxe Harvest Bounty Foodie Basket 2ft.Tall X 2ft Wide item
Deluxe Harvest Bounty Foodie Basket 2ft.Tall X 2ft Wide item
Deluxe Harvest Bounty Foodie Basket 2ft.Tall X 2ft Wide item
Deluxe Harvest Bounty Foodie Basket 2ft.Tall X 2ft Wide
$120

Starting bid

DONATED BY Kellie Siegel. VALUE: $200.00. Measures 2ft tall and 2ft wide and filled with 19 pounds of goodies. 1-Bottle Francis Coppola Diamond Collection Cabernet Sauvignon Paso Robles, 1-Bottle Wllliamsburg Winery 2019 Petit Manseng Virginia, 1-Corkscrew Bottle Opener, Bamboo Cheese Board w/Cheese Knife & Spreader, Seedless Blackberry Jam, Mahogany Sandalwood Scented Candle, 3-Cotton Dish Towels,3-Boxes Assorted Crackers, Dried Figs, Dark Chocolate Covered Cashews, Belgian Chocolate Pumpkins, Glazed Pecans, Large Wicker 

Hampton Experiences Basket item
Hampton Experiences Basket
$150

Starting bid

DONATED BY Virginia Air & Space Science Center, Hampton History Museum  VALUE $275. 4 Pack Tickets to Virgjnia Air & Space Science Center, 1-year family membership to Hampton History Museum, 4 Carousel Tickets, Surf Rider Restaurant $50 gift certificate, Bath & Body Works Ocean Candle with decorative waves holder, Hampton yard flag, sandcastle Christmas ornament, cute ocean themed wooden spoon & basting brush, sand and seashell centerpiece, Fresh Seafood Crab Throw Pillow, Hampton & Newport News History Book

Family Game Night Gift Basket item
Family Game Night Gift Basket
$100

Starting bid

DONATED BY The Exchange Club of Wythe. VALUE $150.00. Contains::$25 Domino’s Pizza gif t certificate, 3-D Eiffel Tower Puzzle, Game of Life. Scrabble, Connect, Sorry, Beat The Parents Game, Rock n’ Roll Songs Game, Rubik’s Cube, Book of Card Games. Candy: Whoppers, Dots, Junior Mints, Peanut M&M’s, Rubber Chicken

Gourmet Dinner and A Show Package item
Gourmet Dinner and A Show Package item
Gourmet Dinner and A Show Package
$120

Starting bid

DONATED BY CNU Ferguson Center for The Arts and Circa 1918 Kitchen VALUE $200.00 Includes a $100 Circa 1918 Kitchen and 2-$50 Gift Vouchers good towards the purchase of tickets to events at The Ferguson Center for the Arts.

Hilton Village Pampering Experience Basket item
Hilton Village Pampering Experience Basket item
Hilton Village Pampering Experience Basket
$100

Starting bid

DONATED BY The Georgia Peach and The Hair Asylum VALUE $160.00 Includes a $70 Hair Asylum Gift Card for a Free Haircut. The Georgia Peach has included a 13 oz. Bottle of Rattan Linen Hand Lotion, a 13 oz. Bottle of Rattan Linen Hand Wash, an English Tea Porch View Home Fragrance Candle, an 8.6 oz. Southern Sweet Tea Shea Butter Soap, and a 2 oz. Southern Sweet Tea Deep cleansing bar of Shea Butter Soap.

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