Streetcar 390 Project's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
DONATED BY Peninsula Pilots VALUE $400.00 Contains 2-2026 Season 12-game flex plans, 1-Size Large Peninsula Pilots T-shirt, 1 Size Large Peninsula Pilots Cap, 1-Peninsula Pilots Baseball Bat Key Chain, 1-Pack Peninsula Pilots Baseball Cards, 1-Clear See-Through Peninsula Pilots Tote Bag
Starting bid
DONATED BY Kellie Siegel. VALUE: $200.00. Measures 2ft tall and 2ft wide and filled with 19 pounds of goodies. 1-Bottle Francis Coppola Diamond Collection Cabernet Sauvignon Paso Robles, 1-Bottle Wllliamsburg Winery 2019 Petit Manseng Virginia, 1-Corkscrew Bottle Opener, Bamboo Cheese Board w/Cheese Knife & Spreader, Seedless Blackberry Jam, Mahogany Sandalwood Scented Candle, 3-Cotton Dish Towels,3-Boxes Assorted Crackers, Dried Figs, Dark Chocolate Covered Cashews, Belgian Chocolate Pumpkins, Glazed Pecans, Large Wicker
Starting bid
DONATED BY Virginia Air & Space Science Center, Hampton History Museum VALUE $275. 4 Pack Tickets to Virgjnia Air & Space Science Center, 1-year family membership to Hampton History Museum, 4 Carousel Tickets, Surf Rider Restaurant $50 gift certificate, Bath & Body Works Ocean Candle with decorative waves holder, Hampton yard flag, sandcastle Christmas ornament, cute ocean themed wooden spoon & basting brush, sand and seashell centerpiece, Fresh Seafood Crab Throw Pillow, Hampton & Newport News History Book
Starting bid
DONATED BY The Exchange Club of Wythe. VALUE $150.00. Contains::$25 Domino’s Pizza gif t certificate, 3-D Eiffel Tower Puzzle, Game of Life. Scrabble, Connect, Sorry, Beat The Parents Game, Rock n’ Roll Songs Game, Rubik’s Cube, Book of Card Games. Candy: Whoppers, Dots, Junior Mints, Peanut M&M’s, Rubber Chicken
Starting bid
DONATED BY CNU Ferguson Center for The Arts and Circa 1918 Kitchen VALUE $200.00 Includes a $100 Circa 1918 Kitchen and 2-$50 Gift Vouchers good towards the purchase of tickets to events at The Ferguson Center for the Arts.
Starting bid
DONATED BY The Georgia Peach and The Hair Asylum VALUE $160.00 Includes a $70 Hair Asylum Gift Card for a Free Haircut. The Georgia Peach has included a 13 oz. Bottle of Rattan Linen Hand Lotion, a 13 oz. Bottle of Rattan Linen Hand Wash, an English Tea Porch View Home Fragrance Candle, an 8.6 oz. Southern Sweet Tea Shea Butter Soap, and a 2 oz. Southern Sweet Tea Deep cleansing bar of Shea Butter Soap.
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