About this event
General Admission Single Ticket Includes
2 ticket package includes
Reserve an entire 10-top table for guaranteed seating with your family and friends!.
Table purchases includes:
Drink Package includes
Single drink ticket includes
Sponsor the Streetsboro United Night at the Races event and receive
Purchase a horse. Give it a cool name. Watch it race. Cheer like crazy!
Your horse runs in a randomly assigned race while you earn bragging rights! 🏁🎉
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!