Streetsboro United Soccer Club

Hosted by

Streetsboro United Soccer Club

About this event

Streetsboro United Night At the Races

10000 Edwards Ln

Chagrin Falls, OH 44023, USA

General Admission Single Ticket
$75

General Admission Single Ticket Includes

  • Full Dinner & Dessert
  • Non-alcoholic beverages
  • general seating
  • observation of all the racing fun and excitement
2 Ticket Package
$140

2 ticket package includes

  • 2 general admission tickets
  • Full Dinner & Dessert
  • Non-alcoholic beverages
  • general seating
  • observation of all the racing fun and excitement
Team Table Package
$725
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Reserve an entire 10-top table for guaranteed seating with your family and friends!.

Table purchases includes:

  • general admission ticket for 10 people,
  • preferred location seating
  • $25 discount (included in price)


Open Bar Drink Package
$40

Drink Package includes

  • unlimited alcoholic beverages throughout bar operating hours.
  • Wristband will be provided on site to those who purchase the drink package.
  • *limit, one drink per order
Single Drink Ticket
$10

Single drink ticket includes

  • 1 alcoholic beverage
  • drink ticket will be provided to you on site at event
  • *If you would like to enjoy 3 or more alcoholic beverages, the wristband drink package is a better deal. This package is best for those who want one or two drinks throughout the entire evening.
Race Night Sponsor
$250

Sponsor the Streetsboro United Night at the Races event and receive

  • Shoutout During the event, projected on screen and announced throughout the live vent
  • full page ad in the digital program
  • 2 general admission tickets to attend the event
Pick your Pony! (Horse Sales will re-open on-site 4/25/26)
$15

Purchase a horse. Give it a cool name. Watch it race. Cheer like crazy!
Your horse runs in a randomly assigned race while you earn bragging rights! 🏁🎉

Add a donation for Streetsboro United Soccer Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!