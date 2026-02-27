Strength and Love Foundation 4th Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament

Hosted by
- 8 Golfers w/ Celebrity Choice - Practice Round w/ Celebrities - Banner + Signage - Podium Time - Event Recognition Both Days - Social Media & Marketing - (4) Autographed Hole Signs - (1) Full-Page Program Ad - Centerfold in Program Ad - 8 Sunday Dinner Tickets - (1) Hotel Room Sunday Night - iHeartRadio Recognition - Local Media Recognition
- 6 Golfers - Banner + Signage - Podium Recognition (Both Nights) - Social Media & Marketing - (2) Autographed Hole Signs - (2) Full-Page Program Ad - 6 Seats to Sunday’s Dinner - iHeartRadio Recognition
- 1 Foursome - Banner + Signage - Podium Recognition (Sunday Dinner) - Social Media & Marketing - Full-Page Program Ad - 4 Seats to Sunday’s Dinner
- 1 Foursome - Signage on Golf Course - Social Media & Marketing - Full-Page Program Ad - 4 Seats to Sunday’s Dinner
- 1 Foursome - Name and Logo on All Carts and Beverage Cart - Half-Page Program Ad - 4 Seats to Sunday’s Dinner
- Signage on Putting Green - Half-Page Program Ad - 2 Seats to Sunday’s Dinner
- 1 Seat to Sunday’s Dinner
- Signage on Golf Course - Half-Page Program Ad
1 Foursome - Half-Page Program Ad - Hole Sponsor Signage - 4 Seats to Sunday’s Dinner
