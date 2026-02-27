STRENGTH AND LOVE FOUNDATION INC

STRENGTH AND LOVE FOUNDATION INC

About this event

Strength and Love Foundation 4th Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament

3777 Dogwood Rd

Danielsville, PA 18038, USA

Title Sponsorship
$12,000

- 8 Golfers w/ Celebrity Choice - Practice Round w/ Celebrities - Banner + Signage - Podium Time - Event Recognition Both Days - Social Media & Marketing - (4) Autographed Hole Signs - (1) Full-Page Program Ad - Centerfold in Program Ad - 8 Sunday Dinner Tickets - (1) Hotel Room Sunday Night - iHeartRadio Recognition  - Local Media Recognition

Premier Sponsorship
$7,500

- 6 Golfers - Banner + Signage - Podium Recognition (Both Nights) - Social Media & Marketing - (2) Autographed Hole Signs - (2) Full-Page Program Ad - 6 Seats to Sunday’s Dinner - iHeartRadio Recognition

Reception & Entertainment Sponsorship
$4,500

- 1 Foursome - Banner + Signage - Podium Recognition (Sunday Dinner) - Social Media & Marketing - Full-Page Program Ad - 4 Seats to Sunday’s Dinner

BBQ Sponsorship
$3,000

- 1 Foursome - Signage on Golf Course - Social Media & Marketing - Full-Page Program Ad - 4 Seats to Sunday’s Dinner

Cart Sponsorship
$5,000

- 1 Foursome - Name and Logo on All Carts and Beverage Cart - Half-Page Program Ad - 4 Seats to Sunday’s Dinner

Putting Green Sponsorship
$1,500

- Signage on Putting Green - Half-Page Program Ad - 2 Seats to Sunday’s Dinner

Sunday Event Only
$150

- 1 Seat to Sunday’s Dinner

Hole Sponsor
$300

- Signage on Golf Course - Half-Page Program Ad

Foursome Hole Sponsor
$1,800

1 Foursome - Half-Page Program Ad - Hole Sponsor Signage - 4 Seats to Sunday’s Dinner

