Strength & Sparkle Affair

Partner with purpose. Fund impact. Be remembered for how you showed up for women.





● “Presented by” naming rights on all event branding

● Logo at top of all print & digital materials

● On-stage spotlight recognition

● Featured email blast

● 2 social media features

● Premium vendor table

● 3–5 minute speaking opportunity

● Logo on shirts & step-and-repeat banner

● 12 event registrations

● VIP table seating