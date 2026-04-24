Strength & Sparkle Affair

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About this event
Includes entry, dinner experience, and full event access
Includes priority seating + enhanced experience + VIP recognition
Partner with purpose. Fund impact. Be remembered for how you showed up for women.
● “Presented by” naming rights on all event branding
● Logo at top of all print & digital materials
● On-stage spotlight recognition
● Featured email blast
● 2 social media features
● Premium vendor table
● 3–5 minute speaking opportunity
● Logo on shirts & step-and-repeat banner
● 12 event registrations
● VIP table seating
Partner with purpose. Fund impact. Be remembered for how you showed up for women.
● Press & event material recognition
● Social media spotlight
● On-stage recognition
● Premium vendor space
● Logo on shirts & banner
● Promotional inclusion in Diva Bags
● 10 registrations
● VIP seating
Partner with purpose. Fund impact. Be remembered for how you showed up for women.
● Event material recognition
● Group social media feature
● Vendor table
● Inclusion in Diva Bags
● Logo on banner
● 8 registrations
● Reserved seating
Partner with purpose. Fund impact. Be remembered for how you showed up for women.
● Select event recognition
● Social media mention
● Vendor table
● Logo on signage
● 5 registrations
Partner with purpose. Fund impact. Be remembered for how you showed up for women.
● Logo on event signage
● Social media acknowledgment
● Vendor space
● 3 registrations
Partner with purpose. Fund impact. Be remembered for how you showed up for women.
● Name listed in program & website
● Social media acknowledgment
● 2 registrations
Partner with purpose. Fund impact. Be remembered for how you showed up for women.
● Name listed in program
● 1 registration
$
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