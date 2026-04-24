Team Robbins Divas Cancer Foundation

Hosted by

Team Robbins Divas Cancer Foundation

About this event

Strength & Sparkle Affair

1301 Custer Rd

Plano, TX 75075, USA

General Admission
$50

Includes entry, dinner experience, and full event access

VIP Admission
$70

Includes priority seating + enhanced experience + VIP recognition

Presenting Sponsor
$10,000

Partner with purpose. Fund impact. Be remembered for how you showed up for women.


● “Presented by” naming rights on all event branding

● Logo at top of all print & digital materials

● On-stage spotlight recognition

● Featured email blast

● 2 social media features

● Premium vendor table

● 3–5 minute speaking opportunity

● Logo on shirts & step-and-repeat banner

● 12 event registrations

● VIP table seating

Diamond Diva Sponsor
$7,000

Partner with purpose. Fund impact. Be remembered for how you showed up for women.


● Press & event material recognition

● Social media spotlight

● On-stage recognition

● Premium vendor space

● Logo on shirts & banner

● Promotional inclusion in Diva Bags

● 10 registrations

● VIP seating

Platinum Survivor Sponsor
$5,000

Partner with purpose. Fund impact. Be remembered for how you showed up for women.


● Event material recognition

● Group social media feature

● Vendor table

● Inclusion in Diva Bags

● Logo on banner

● 8 registrations

● Reserved seating

Gold Champion Sponsor
$2,500

Partner with purpose. Fund impact. Be remembered for how you showed up for women.


● Select event recognition

● Social media mention

● Vendor table

● Logo on signage

● 5 registrations

Silver Strength Sponsor
$1,000

Partner with purpose. Fund impact. Be remembered for how you showed up for women.


● Logo on event signage

● Social media acknowledgment

● Vendor space

● 3 registrations

Hope Sponsor
$500

Partner with purpose. Fund impact. Be remembered for how you showed up for women.


● Name listed in program & website

● Social media acknowledgment

● 2 registrations

Friend of a Diva
$250

Partner with purpose. Fund impact. Be remembered for how you showed up for women.


● Name listed in program

● 1 registration

Add a donation for Team Robbins Divas Cancer Foundation

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