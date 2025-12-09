PNW Home For Life Foundation

Strength In Aging Squad Membership

SAS Membership
$75

Renews monthly

This is for a monthly membership to the Strength In Aging Squad!

SAS Weekly Drop In
$20

No expiration

This is for a one time class fee if you don't plan to go to class for the entirety of a month. (Strength in Aging Squad)

Donation for Other Members
Pay what you can

No expiration

This is a donation to go toward scholarships for other aging community members that would like to participate, but cannot afford the cost of a class.

