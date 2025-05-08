Strength In You Community Empowerment Fund

Strength In You-SNU is a purpose-driven nonprofit dedicated to empowering individuals and families to rise beyond adversity and rediscover their inner strength. Founded by inspirational speaker, advocate, and stroke survivor Cynthia Joi, Strength In You exists to remind people that resilience lives within us all.





Through community support groups, empowerment coaching, wellness movement, creative expression, and inclusive events, we create safe, uplifting spaces where healing, growth, and joy are possible—regardless of ability, background, or circumstance.





Your support helps us:





Provide accessible empowerment and wellness programming

Support stroke survivors, caregivers, and individuals navigating life transitions

Host inclusive community events that celebrate ability, resilience, and joy

Expand resources that inspire confidence, self-worth, and hope









Every donation—no matter the size—directly fuels programs that change lives and restore belief in what’s possible.





Thank you for being part of the movement and helping others always come through with that Strength In You.



