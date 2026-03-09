Arabella Wellness Center Inc

Hosted by

Arabella Wellness Center Inc

About this event

Strength Through Service™

16633 Dallas Pkwy Suite 800

Addison, TX 75001, USA

Women Veterans
Free

Your ticket price has been generously covered through sponsorships.


Limited number available.

Nonprofit Vendor (Invited Only)
Free

For verified nonprofit organizations exhibiting at the Summit.


Includes exhibitor table, social media spotlight, and full Summit access for one representative.


Optional add‑ons: swag bag inclusion ($50), product sales on Day 2 ($100), program feature ($150).

For‑Profit Vendor (Invited Only)
$250

Includes exhibitor table, social media spotlight, and full Summit access for one representative.


Optional add‑ons: swag bag inclusion ($50), product sales on Day 2 ($100), program feature ($150).

WWP Organizational Registration
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 15 tickets

For Wounded Warrior Project staff registering women veterans or military spouses attending as part of a WWP cohort.


Includes full Summit access for each registered attendee.

Wellness Station (Invited Only)
$50

For individuals leading a 20‑minute restorative experience. Includes exhibitor table, social media spotlight, and full Summit access for one facilitator.


Optional add‑ons: swag bag inclusion ($50), product sales on Day 2 ($100).

Session Leader (Invited Only)
Free

For individuals leading a scheduled session during the Summit program. Includes full Summit access for one facilitator.

Volunteers (Invited Only)
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

For individuals volunteering their time to support the Summit (check‑in, setup, breakdown, hospitality, or general assistance).

Add a donation for Arabella Wellness Center Inc

$

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