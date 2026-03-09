Strength Through Service™

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About this event
Addison, TX 75001, USA
Your ticket price has been generously covered through sponsorships.
Limited number available.
For verified nonprofit organizations exhibiting at the Summit.
Includes exhibitor table, social media spotlight, and full Summit access for one representative.
Optional add‑ons: swag bag inclusion ($50), product sales on Day 2 ($100), program feature ($150).
Includes exhibitor table, social media spotlight, and full Summit access for one representative.
Optional add‑ons: swag bag inclusion ($50), product sales on Day 2 ($100), program feature ($150).
For Wounded Warrior Project staff registering women veterans or military spouses attending as part of a WWP cohort.
Includes full Summit access for each registered attendee.
For individuals leading a 20‑minute restorative experience. Includes exhibitor table, social media spotlight, and full Summit access for one facilitator.
Optional add‑ons: swag bag inclusion ($50), product sales on Day 2 ($100).
For individuals leading a scheduled session during the Summit program. Includes full Summit access for one facilitator.
For individuals volunteering their time to support the Summit (check‑in, setup, breakdown, hospitality, or general assistance).
$
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