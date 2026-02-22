Immigrant Mission Fields Network Inc

Hosted by

Immigrant Mission Fields Network Inc

About this event

Strengthening Families and Congregations through Lutheran Schools Conference

12800 N Lake Shore Dr

Mequon, WI 53097, USA

First Steps Track
$35

Aimed at school and congregational leaders focusing on the preparations that congregations and schools can undertake in making initial contacts up through gaining enrollments.

All registrants can attend any sectional presentation. Select which track you plan to attend the most.

Cafeteria lunch provided.

Next Steps Track
$35

Aimed at school and congregational leaders and focusing on the specific contours of schools with a proportion of the student body from diaspora families.

All registrants can attend any sectional presentation. Select which track you plan to attend the most.

Cafeteria lunch provided.

Fostering Future Church Workers Track
$35

Aimed at school and congregational leaders focusing on encouraging pathways for diaspora community students into Lutheran education, full-time church workers degrees, and the well-catechized leaders of today and tomorrow.

All registrants can attend any sectional presentation. Select which track you plan to attend the most.

Cafeteria lunch provided.

ESL Bilingual Track
$35

Aimed at Lutheran school teachers interested in learning more about ESL and bilingual education in primary school settings and how this can translate into high school outcomes for students.

All registrants can attend any sectional presentation. Select which track you plan to attend the most.

Cafeteria lunch provided.

CUW Student Rate
$20

Current CUW students still on or near campus are invited to attend for a discounted rate.

Cafeteria lunch provided.

Sponsor - Silver Level
$100

Your organization can support the conference through a choice of three levels of sponsorship: Silver, Gold, and Platinum.


Sponsors will be printed on all conference materials and acknowledged during the Opening and Closing Remarks.

Sponsor - Gold Level
$250

Your organization can support the conference through a choice of three levels of sponsorship: Silver, Gold, and Platinum.


Sponsors will be printed on all conference materials and acknowledged during the Opening and Closing Remarks.

Sponsor - Platinum Level
$500

Your organization can support the conference through a choice of three levels of sponsorship: Silver, Gold, and Platinum.


Sponsors will be printed on all conference materials and acknowledged during the Opening and Closing Remarks.

Add a donation for Immigrant Mission Fields Network Inc

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