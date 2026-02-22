Strengthening Families and Congregations through Lutheran Schools Conference

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About this event
Aimed at school and congregational leaders focusing on the preparations that congregations and schools can undertake in making initial contacts up through gaining enrollments.
All registrants can attend any sectional presentation. Select which track you plan to attend the most.
Cafeteria lunch provided.
Aimed at school and congregational leaders and focusing on the specific contours of schools with a proportion of the student body from diaspora families.
All registrants can attend any sectional presentation. Select which track you plan to attend the most.
Cafeteria lunch provided.
Aimed at school and congregational leaders focusing on encouraging pathways for diaspora community students into Lutheran education, full-time church workers degrees, and the well-catechized leaders of today and tomorrow.
All registrants can attend any sectional presentation. Select which track you plan to attend the most.
Cafeteria lunch provided.
Aimed at Lutheran school teachers interested in learning more about ESL and bilingual education in primary school settings and how this can translate into high school outcomes for students.
All registrants can attend any sectional presentation. Select which track you plan to attend the most.
Cafeteria lunch provided.
Current CUW students still on or near campus are invited to attend for a discounted rate.
Cafeteria lunch provided.
Your organization can support the conference through a choice of three levels of sponsorship: Silver, Gold, and Platinum.
Sponsors will be printed on all conference materials and acknowledged during the Opening and Closing Remarks.
Your organization can support the conference through a choice of three levels of sponsorship: Silver, Gold, and Platinum.
Sponsors will be printed on all conference materials and acknowledged during the Opening and Closing Remarks.
Your organization can support the conference through a choice of three levels of sponsorship: Silver, Gold, and Platinum.
Sponsors will be printed on all conference materials and acknowledged during the Opening and Closing Remarks.
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