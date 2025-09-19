Muscle Inspires New Empowerment

Hosted by

Muscle Inspires New Empowerment

About this event

StrengthFest

845 Dean St

Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA

General Admission
$50

Includes access to all 5 fitness stations with trauma-informed coaching, StrengthFest swag bag, and raffle entry. Your ticket supports Strength Embodied’s mission to bring strength training to survivors and the community.

Donate - Support MINE
$50

Can’t attend but still want to support?


Make a donation to MINE and help us expand access to trauma-informed strength programs for survivors and the community.


Every contribution makes a difference.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!