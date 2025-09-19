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About this event
Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Includes access to all 5 fitness stations with trauma-informed coaching, StrengthFest swag bag, and raffle entry. Your ticket supports Strength Embodied’s mission to bring strength training to survivors and the community.
Can’t attend but still want to support?
Make a donation to MINE and help us expand access to trauma-informed strength programs for survivors and the community.
Every contribution makes a difference.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!