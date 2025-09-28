Strides 4 Gianluca Annual Supporter

Become an annual supporter for Strides 4 Gianluca!

Your yearly support helps us to create opportunities to help spread cerebral palsy (CP) awareness. When donating $100 to our charity we will feature your business logo and link to your business page on our website. Your logo will also appear on our annual race shirts. We run different races throughout the season and your annual fee will help us make an impact for CP awareness and let others know you are helping us make a difference.

In order for your logo to appear on our race shirt we must receive your donation by January 1, 2026.