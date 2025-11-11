Strides For Haiti Annual 5k Sponsor & Vendor

Hosted by
Includes:
• All Silver benefits, plus:
• Prominent logo placement on all marketing materials (bibs, flyers, social posts,
website)
• Large logo on race bibs (if applicable)
• 5-6 free race entries, 5-6 merch/t-shirts
• Option to display the company with a table and backdrop
Ideal for growing businesses wanting deeper community engagement.
Includes:• All Bronze benefits, plus:
• Primary placement logo on merch/t-shirts
• Dedicated social media post highlighting your business’s community support
• Public recognition on the day of the run.
• 4 free race entries 4 shirts
Visibility: On-site signage + direct community engagement.
Perfect for local businesses or individuals who want visibility and impact.
Includes:
• Logo placement on event website and digital promotions.
• Secondary logo placement on merch/t-shirts
• 2 admissions
• Recognition during race-day announcements
Visibility: Online + Event-day recognition.
For small businesses, vendors, or individuals who want to contribute and participate.
Includes:
• Name listed as “Community Partner” on event website and social post
• Option to provide giveaway items or samples
• 2 free race entries
Serve up your best bites or beverages to our attendees!
Includes:
Vendors must comply with all local food service regulations, insurance, and permits.
Share your brand, products, or resources with hundreds of attendees!
Your vendor package includes:
Please note: Vendor fees do not include table supplies, chairs, tents, or equipment. Vendors are responsible for providing all materials needed for their booth setup.
$
