Strides For Haiti Annual 5k Sponsor & Vendor

2501 General Rees Ave

Orlando, FL 32814, USA

Gold Sponsor
$700

Includes:

• All Silver benefits, plus:

• Prominent logo placement on all marketing materials (bibs, flyers, social posts,

website)

• Large logo on race bibs (if applicable)

• 5-6 free race entries, 5-6 merch/t-shirts

• Option to display the company with a table and backdrop

Silver Sponsor
$500

Ideal for growing businesses wanting deeper community engagement.

Includes:• All Bronze benefits, plus:


• Primary placement logo on merch/t-shirts

• Dedicated social media post highlighting your business’s community support

• Public recognition on the day of the run.

• 4 free race entries 4 shirts


Visibility: On-site signage + direct community engagement.

Bronze Sponsor
$300

Perfect for local businesses or individuals who want visibility and impact.

Includes:


• Logo placement on event website and digital promotions.

• Secondary logo placement on merch/t-shirts

• 2 admissions

• Recognition during race-day announcements


Visibility: Online + Event-day recognition.

Community Partner
$150

For small businesses, vendors, or individuals who want to contribute and participate.

Includes:


• Name listed as “Community Partner” on event website and social post

• Option to provide giveaway items or samples

• 2 free race entries

Food & Beverage Vendors
$200

Serve up your best bites or beverages to our attendees!
Includes:

  • Space for up to 4 staff members
  • Feature post on our event social media,
  • Opportunity to sell directly to guests throughout the event

Vendors must comply with all local food service regulations, insurance, and permits.


Informational / Product/ Service Vendors
$150

Share your brand, products, or resources with hundreds of attendees!
Your vendor package includes:

  • Space for up to 1 table, two 4 staff members
  • Permission to display products or distribute information
  • Social media spotlight one week before the event, featuring all confirmed vendors

Please note: Vendor fees do not include table supplies, chairs, tents, or equipment. Vendors are responsible for providing all materials needed for their booth setup.

