Strides For Strength Sponsorship 2025

-Logo prominently displayed on Event T-shirt
-Logo prominently displayed on Event Website
-Logo on Event Registration Signage
-Logo recognition on race signage at mile markers 1, 2, or 3
-Name mentioned as sponsor at race day opening remarks
-1 Social Media Promotion Post and inclusion in
-1 post-race social media post
-Logo displayed in post-race email communications
-8 free race registrations
-Logo prominently displayed on Event T-shirt
-Logo prominently displayed on Event Website
-Logo on Event Registration Signage
-Logo recognition on race signage at mile markers 1, 2, or 3
-Name mentioned as sponsor at race day opening remarks
-1 Social Media Promotion Post and inclusion in
-1 post-race social media post
-Logo displayed in post-race email communications
-8 free race registrations
Platinum Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
-Logo on Event T-shirt
-Logo on Event Website
-1 Social Media Promotion Post (Group)
-Logo recognition on race signage at mile markers 1, 2, or 3
-Name recognition in post-race email communications
-4 free race registrations
-Logo on Event T-shirt
-Logo on Event Website
-1 Social Media Promotion Post (Group)
-Logo recognition on race signage at mile markers 1, 2, or 3
-Name recognition in post-race email communications
-4 free race registrations
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
-Logo on Event T-Shirt
-Logo on Event Website
-1 Social Media Promotion Post (Group)
-Recognition as a sponsor on some race day signage
-Name recognition in post-race email communications
-2 free race registrations
-Logo on Event T-Shirt
-Logo on Event Website
-1 Social Media Promotion Post (Group)
-Recognition as a sponsor on some race day signage
-Name recognition in post-race email communications
-2 free race registrations
Silver Sponsor
$500
-Logo on Event T-Shirt
-Logo on Event Website
-1 Social Media Promotion Post (Group)
-Name recognition in post-race email communications
-Logo on Event T-Shirt
-Logo on Event Website
-1 Social Media Promotion Post (Group)
-Name recognition in post-race email communications
Bronze Sponsor
$250
-Logo on Event Website
-1 Social Media Promotion Post (Group)
-Logo on Event Website
-1 Social Media Promotion Post (Group)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!