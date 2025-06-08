Strides For Strength Sponsorship 2025

-Logo prominently displayed on Event T-shirt -Logo prominently displayed on Event Website -Logo on Event Registration Signage -Logo recognition on race signage at mile markers 1, 2, or 3 -Name mentioned as sponsor at race day opening remarks -1 Social Media Promotion Post and inclusion in -1 post-race social media post -Logo displayed in post-race email communications -8 free race registrations

-Logo prominently displayed on Event T-shirt -Logo prominently displayed on Event Website -Logo on Event Registration Signage -Logo recognition on race signage at mile markers 1, 2, or 3 -Name mentioned as sponsor at race day opening remarks -1 Social Media Promotion Post and inclusion in -1 post-race social media post -Logo displayed in post-race email communications -8 free race registrations

More details...