Giving Strength Inc

Hosted by

Giving Strength Inc

About this event

Strides For Strength Sponsorship 2025

8600 McDonogh Rd

Owings Mills, MD 21117, USA

Diamond Sponsor - Presenting Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
-Logo prominently displayed on Event T-shirt -Logo prominently displayed on Event Website -Logo on Event Registration Signage -Logo recognition on race signage at mile markers 1, 2, or 3 -Name mentioned as sponsor at race day opening remarks -1 Social Media Promotion Post and inclusion in -1 post-race social media post -Logo displayed in post-race email communications -8 free race registrations
Platinum Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
-Logo on Event T-shirt -Logo on Event Website -1 Social Media Promotion Post (Group) -Logo recognition on race signage at mile markers 1, 2, or 3 -Name recognition in post-race email communications -4 free race registrations
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
-Logo on Event T-Shirt -Logo on Event Website -1 Social Media Promotion Post (Group) -Recognition as a sponsor on some race day signage -Name recognition in post-race email communications -2 free race registrations
Silver Sponsor
$500
-Logo on Event T-Shirt -Logo on Event Website -1 Social Media Promotion Post (Group) -Name recognition in post-race email communications
Bronze Sponsor
$250
-Logo on Event Website -1 Social Media Promotion Post (Group)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!