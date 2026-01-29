Special Angels Foundation

Hosted by

Special Angels Foundation

About this event

Bowling for a Cause

4120 E 4th St

Ontario, CA 91764, USA

Bowling Only- Session 1
$30

Valid for the 10:00 am- 12:00 pm session only

Bowling only tickets are perfect for guests who want to enjoy the game and support our mission, without food, or arcade add-ons.

(Includes bowling, shoes)

Bowling Only - Session 2- Sold Out
$30

The 12:15 session is sold out. If you purchase you will be added to the 10:00 am- 12:15 pm session

Bowling only tickets are perfect for guests who want to enjoy the game and support our mission, without food, or arcade add-ons.

(Includes bowling, shoes, 1 raffle ticket)

Bowling with Food-Session 1
$45

Valid for 10:00 am - 12:00 pm only


Strike up fun with bowling, 2 slices of pizza and a non alcoholic beverage included.

(Includes bowling, shoes, 2 slices of pizza and drink

Bowling with Food - Session 2- SOLD OUT
$45

The 12:15 session is sold out. If you purchase you will be added to the 10:00 am- 12:15 pm session

Strike up fun with bowling, 2 slices of pizza and a non alcoholic beverage included.

(Includes bowling, shoes, 2 slices of pizza, drink

Bowling with Food & Arcade access- Session 1
$60

Valid for 10:00 am - 12:00 pm session only

Enjoy bowling, pizza and non alcoholic beverage, 1 Arcade Fun Zone access card for extra fun for the kiddos

Bowling with Food & Arcade access - Session 2- SOLD OUT
$60

The 12:15 session is sold out. If you purchase you will be added to the 10:00 am- 12:15 pm session

Enjoy bowling, pizza and non alcoholic beverage, 1 Arcade Fun Zone access card for extra fun for the kiddos


Fun Zone Access Cards- Session 1
$15

Valid for 10:00 am - 12:00 pm session only

Great option for kids who love games games- includes one Fun Zone Access Card for safe, family-friendly entertainment. Bowling not required.

Fun Zone Access Cards -Session 2- SOLD OUT
$15

The 12:15 session is sold out. If you purchase you will be added to the 10:00 am- 12:15 pm session

Great option for kids who love games games- includes one Fun Zone Access Card for safe, family-friendly entertainment. Bowling not required.

Bowling only lane- 6 players per lane - Session 1
$175

Valid for 10:00 am - 12:00 pm session only

Bowling only tickets are perfect for guests who want to enjoy the game and support our mission, without food, or arcade add-ons.

(Includes bowling, shoes, 6 raffle tickets)

Bowling only lane- 6 players per lane-Session 2- SOLD OUT
$175

The 12:15 session is sold out. If you purchase you will be added to the 10:00 am- 12:15 pm session

Bowling only tickets are perfect for guests who want to enjoy the game and support our mission, without food, or arcade add-ons.

(Includes bowling, shoes, 6 raffle tickets)

Bowling + Food Lane- 6 players- Session 1
$260

Valid for 10:00 am - 12:00 pm session only

Strike up fun with bowling, 2 slices of pizza and a non alcoholic beverage and 12 raffle tickets

Bowling + Food Lane- 6 players - Session 2- SOLD OUT
$260

The 12:15 session is sold out. If you purchase you will be added to the 10:00 am- 12:15 pm session

Strike up fun with bowling, 2 slices of pizza and a non alcoholic beverage and 12 raffle tickets


All inclusive Lane- Triple Benefit- Session 1
$350

Valid for 10:00 am - 12:00 pm session only

Enjoy bowling, pizza and non alcoholic beverage, 6 Arcade Fun Zone access card for extra fun for the kiddos and 18 raffle tickets


All inclusive Lane- Triple Benefit - Session 2- SOLD OUT
$350

The 12:15 session is sold out. If you purchase you will be added to the 10:00 am- 12:15 pm session

Enjoy bowling, pizza and non alcoholic beverage, 6 Arcade Fun Zone access card for extra fun for the kiddos and 18 raffle tickets


Add a donation for Special Angels Foundation

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