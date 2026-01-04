Beaver County Foundation

Hosted by

Beaver County Foundation

About this event

Strike for Shaw Park - No Tap Bowling Fundraiser

818 Raccoon St

Aliquippa, PA 15001, USA

Strike for Shaw Park – Team Registration
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Team registration includes three games of no-tap bowling for a four-person team, shoes, pizza, unlimited soft drinks and a sweet treat.


Every team is automatically entered into a $100 drawing, and prizes will be awarded to the top two teams.


Don’t worry if you don’t have your full team yet — names can be updated closer to the event.


The person purchasing this ticket will be listed as the team captain and primary point of contact.

Add a donation for Beaver County Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!