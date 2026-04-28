Strike Out Abuse Bowling Tickets 2026

1 ticket/10 chances plus chance to win door prize for $20
1 ticket/10 chances plus chance to win door prize for $20
Blue Tickets- Basket Raffle & One Door Prize Ticket
$50
This includes 3 tickets
3 tickets / 30 chances plus 3 chances to win door prize for $50
3 tickets / 30 chances plus 3 chances to win door prize for $50
Raffle Ticket Bundle
$75
Includes All Tickets Below- $105 Value
Yellow Tickets- 50/50 Drawing
-Bundle Includes 15 Tickets
White Tickets- "In Good Spirits" Alcohol Basket
-Bundle Includes 15 Tickets
Blue Tickets- Basket Raffle & One Door Prize Ticket
-Bundle Includes 4 Tickets/ 40 Chances Plus 4 Chances to
Win Door Prize
Includes All Tickets Below- $105 Value
Yellow Tickets- 50/50 Drawing
-Bundle Includes 15 Tickets
White Tickets- "In Good Spirits" Alcohol Basket
-Bundle Includes 15 Tickets
Blue Tickets- Basket Raffle & One Door Prize Ticket
-Bundle Includes 4 Tickets/ 40 Chances Plus 4 Chances to
Win Door Prize
Add a donation for the Children's Advocacy Center Inc
$
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