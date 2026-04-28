the Children's Advocacy Center Inc

Hosted by

the Children's Advocacy Center Inc

About this raffle

Strike Out Abuse Bowling Tickets 2026

50/50 Raffle Tickets- Yellow
$5
50/50 Raffle Tickets- Yellow
$10
This includes 3 tickets
50/50 Raffle Tickets- Yellow
$20
This includes 15 tickets
White Tickets- Liquor Basket
$5
MUST BE 21 YEARS OF AGE TO PARTICIPATE.
White Tickets- Liquor Basket
$10
This includes 3 tickets
MUST BE 21 YEARS OF AGE TO PARTICIPATE.
White Tickets- Liquor Basket
$25
This includes 10 tickets
MUST BE 21 YEARS OF AGE TO PARTICIPATE.
Blue Tickets- Raffle Basket
$20
1 ticket/10 chances plus chance to win door prize for $20
Blue Tickets- Basket Raffle & One Door Prize Ticket
$50
This includes 3 tickets
3 tickets / 30 chances plus 3 chances to win door prize for $50
Raffle Ticket Bundle
$75
Includes All Tickets Below- $105 Value Yellow Tickets- 50/50 Drawing -Bundle Includes 15 Tickets White Tickets- "In Good Spirits" Alcohol Basket -Bundle Includes 15 Tickets Blue Tickets- Basket Raffle & One Door Prize Ticket -Bundle Includes 4 Tickets/ 40 Chances Plus 4 Chances to Win Door Prize
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