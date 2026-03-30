Strike Out ALS 2026

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About this event
SOALS admission.
Approx. $4 from every ticket will be donated to the ALS Association
Purchase the 2026 SOALS t-shirt!
All profits will be given to the ALS Association. The more shirts sold, the greater the portion of the cost donated will be.
Purchasing a shirt DOES NOT include game admission. Game tickets ($13) can be added above.
Purchase the 2026 SOALS t-shirt!
All profits will be given to the ALS Association. The more shirts sold, the greater the portion of the cost donated will be.
Purchasing a shirt DOES NOT include game admission. Game tickets ($13) can be added above.
Purchase the 2026 SOALS t-shirt!
All profits will be given to the ALS Association. The more shirts sold, the greater the portion of the cost donated will be.
Purchasing a shirt DOES NOT include game admission. Game tickets ($13) can be added above.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!