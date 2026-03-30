Hosted by

W&M CKI

About this event

Sales closed

Strike Out ALS 2026

120 Tennis Ct

Williamsburg, VA 23188, USA

Baseball Ticket
$13

SOALS admission.


Approx. $4 from every ticket will be donated to the ALS Association

SOALS T-shirt (YS-AXL)
$26

Purchase the 2026 SOALS t-shirt!

All profits will be given to the ALS Association. The more shirts sold, the greater the portion of the cost donated will be.


Purchasing a shirt DOES NOT include game admission. Game tickets ($13) can be added above.

SOALS T-shirt (AXXL)
$28

Purchase the 2026 SOALS t-shirt!

All profits will be given to the ALS Association. The more shirts sold, the greater the portion of the cost donated will be.


Purchasing a shirt DOES NOT include game admission. Game tickets ($13) can be added above.

SOALS T-shirt (AXXXL)
$29

Purchase the 2026 SOALS t-shirt!

All profits will be given to the ALS Association. The more shirts sold, the greater the portion of the cost donated will be.


Purchasing a shirt DOES NOT include game admission. Game tickets ($13) can be added above.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!