Comprehensive Womens Service Council Inc
STRIKE OUT FAMILY VIOLENCE
617 Jones Ave
Oak Hill, WV 25901, USA
Session 1: Adult (12:30-2:45)
$25
Includes 2 hours of bowling, shoe rental, food, and endless fountain drinks.
Session 1: Children 7-12 (12:30-2:45)
$12
Includes 2 hours of bowling, shoe rental, food, and endless fountain drinks.
Session 1: Ages 6 & under (12:30-2:45)
free
Includes 2 hours of bowling, shoe rental, food, and endless fountain drinks.
Session 2: Adult (3-5:30)
$25
Includes 2 hours of bowling, shoe rental, food, and endless fountain drinks.
Session 2: Children 7-12 (3-5:30)
$12
Includes 2 hours of bowling, shoe rental, food, and endless fountain drinks.
Session 2: Ages 6 & under (3-5:30)
free
Includes 2 hours of bowling, shoe rental, food, and endless fountain drinks.
