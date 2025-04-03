Join us for the Strike Out for Smiles: ToyMakers Bowling Gala! Enjoy a fun-filled afternoon of bowling, delicious appetizers, and refreshing soft drinks, all while supporting a noble cause. On Sunday, July 27th, from 2 PM to 5 PM at Lane Glo Bowl South in New Port Richey, participate in exciting games, win fantastic prizes, and bid on delightful gift baskets. Your attendance helps ToyMakers craft handmade wooden toys for children in need. Let's make a difference together – one strike at a time!