Rewriting Stories Inc

Hosted by

Rewriting Stories Inc

About this event

Strike Out Statistics-Community Network For A Cause

205 Southland Dr

Lexington, KY 40503, USA

Lane Ticket
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Check In starts at 1PM

Bowling 1:30-3:30pm

One lane ticket-Up to 5 Bowlers

Includes:

2 Hours of Bowling

Shoe rental for each bowler

Networking Meet & Mingle immediately following

VIP Lane Sponsorship
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Check In starts at 1PM

Bowling 1:30-3:30 PM

Lane Ticket-Up to 5 bowlers

Includes:

2 Hours of bowling

Shoes for each bowler

Networking Meet & Mingle Immediately following.


SPONSORSHIP INCLUDES:

Business Signage on (1) bowling lane.

Social Media Shout-out

Logo on Event Sponsor Page

Add a donation for Rewriting Stories Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!