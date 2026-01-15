Strike Out Statistics-Community Network For A Cause

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About this event
Check In starts at 1PM
Bowling 1:30-3:30pm
One lane ticket-Up to 5 Bowlers
Includes:
2 Hours of Bowling
Shoe rental for each bowler
Networking Meet & Mingle immediately following
Check In starts at 1PM
Bowling 1:30-3:30 PM
Lane Ticket-Up to 5 bowlers
Includes:
2 Hours of bowling
Shoes for each bowler
Networking Meet & Mingle Immediately following.
SPONSORSHIP INCLUDES:
Business Signage on (1) bowling lane.
Social Media Shout-out
Logo on Event Sponsor Page
$
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