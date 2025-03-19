Stringing Pearls, Passion, and Progress Gala - Sponsorship Commitment

As a Pearls of Wisdom sponsor, you will receive ten (10) event tickets with priority seating. In addition, your company logo will be displayed on promotional material & venue signage and logo recognition via souvenir booklet & social media posts. You will also be given stage remarks during the mainstage event program and your brand logo will be displayed on all chapter signature programs for 2026.
As a Passion Sponsor, you will receive eight (8) event tickets with priority seating. In addition, your company logo will be displayed on promotional material & venue signage and logo recognition via souvenir booklet & social media posts. You will also be given stage remarks during the mainstage event program.
As a Progress Sponsor, you will receive six (6) event tickets with preferred seating and acknowledgment during the Chef Award ceremony. Also, you will receive inclusion of your logo in souvenir booklet, event signage, & two (2) social media posts.
As a pillar sponsor, you will receive five (5) event tickets and acknowledgement during the Chef Award ceremony. Also, you will receive inclusion of your logo in souvenir booklet, event signage, & one (1) social media post.
As a Community Engagement Sponsor, you will receive four (4) event tickets
and the inclusion of your logo in souvenir booklet & event signage.
As an Entertainment Sponsor, you will receive three (3) event tickets and inclusion of your logo in souvenir booklet & event signage. In addition, you will receive a special song dedication.
As a Small Business/Non-Profit Sponsor, you will receive two (2) event tickets and the inclusion of your logo in souvenir booklet & event signage.
Premium placement. Full page.
Camera ready ad to be sent to [email protected]
Submission deadline: October 31, 2025
High visibility placement. Full Page
Camera ready ad to be sent to [email protected]
Submission deadline: October 31, 2025
Full page (8.5" x 11"), full color
Camera ready ad to be sent to [email protected]
Submission deadline: October 31, 2025
Horizontal, 8.5" x 5.5"
Camera ready ad to be sent to [email protected]
Submission deadline: October 31, 2025
3.5" x 2"
Scan business card as a jpeg or png file and send to [email protected]
Submission deadline: October 31, 2025
Name only
Submission deadline: October 31, 2025
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing