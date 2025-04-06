Strohm Foundation Casino Night 2025 Sponsorship

Hosted by
This sponsorship level will sponsor a casino table. Sponsor benefits for this level include two complimentary tickets to the event, a DJ announcement and recognition at the event via a sponsor sign on a game table with the company logo.
This sponsorship level will assist us in funding coffee, tea and dessert at the event. Sponsor benefits for this level include two complimentary tickets to the event, a DJ announcement and recognition at the event via signage on the coffee and dessert table, and your company's name/logo on signage at the front entrance near check-in.
This sponsorship level sponsors the big ticket items for our basket raffle. Sponsor benefits for this level include two complimentary tickets to the event, a DJ announcement and recognition at the event via signage on the raffle prize tables and your company's name/logo on signage at the front entrance near check-in.
This sponsorship level will assist us in funding the entertainment for the event, including the DJ and other event vendors. Two sponsorships are available at this level and companies may share advertising space for this sponsorship. Sponsor benefits for this level include two complimentary tickets to the event, a DJ announcement and recognition at the event, your company's name/logo on signage at the front entrance near check-in, and your company's name/logo on each game table and at the auction tables.
This sponsorship level will assist us in funding the cocktail and beverage portion of the event, including the full service open bar. Sponsor benefits for this level include two complimentary tickets to the event, a DJ announcement and recognition at the event via signage on the bar(s) with the company name and logo, your company's name/logo on signage at the front entrance near check-in, your company's name/logo on each table and at the bar(s), and your company's name/logo featured on the entry tickets.
This sponsorship level will assist us in funding the catering for the event, including food and wait staff. Sponsor benefits for this level include two complimentary tickets to the event, a DJ announcement and recognition at the event, your company's name/logo on signage at the front entrance near check-in, your company's name/logo on each table, your company's name/logo on each game table, your company's name/logo featured on the entry tickets, and your company's name/logo on our social media pages and event emails.
