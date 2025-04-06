Strohm Foundation Casino Night 2025 Sponsorship

This sponsorship level will assist us in funding the entertainment for the event, including the DJ and other event vendors. Two sponsorships are available at this level and companies may share advertising space for this sponsorship. Sponsor benefits for this level include two complimentary tickets to the event, a DJ announcement and recognition at the event, your company's name/logo on signage at the front entrance near check-in, and your company's name/logo on each game table and at the auction tables.