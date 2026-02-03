Strohm Foundation Sponsorship Program 2026

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About this event
Sponsor will be recognized as the exclusive venue sponsor for this year's event.
Sponsor benefits for this level include (6) tickets to the event, signage featuring the company name and/or logo on overhead screens, a full-page ad with company logo in the event program, and recognition during the welcome speech.
Sponsor will be recognized as either the Military Appreciation Sponsor or the Police Appreciation Sponsor.
Sponsor benefits for this level include (4) tickets to the event, signage featuring the company name and/or logo on overhead screens, a full-page ad with company logo in the event program, and recognition during the welcome speech.
Sponsor will be recognized as either the Dinner Sponsor, Refreshment Sponsor, or Raffle Prize Sponsor.
Sponsor benefits for this level include (2) tickets to the event, signage featuring the company name and/or logo on overhead screens, a full-page ad with company logo in the event program, and recognition during the welcome speech. Additionally, the Dinner Sponsor will be featured on signage at the entrance, the Refreshment Sponsor will be featured on signage at the bar(s), and the Raffle Prize Sponsor will be featured on signage at the raffle tables.
Sponsor benefits for this level include (2) tickets to the event, signage featuring the company name and/or logo on overhead screens, a full-page ad with company logo in the event program, and recognition during the welcome speech.
Sponsor will be recognized as either the Cocktail Hour Sponsor or Dessert Sponsor.
Sponsor benefits for this level include a full-page ad with company logo in the event program and honorable mention as a sponsor. Cocktail Hour Sponsor will be featured on signage during the cocktail hour and Dessert Sponsor will be featured on signage during dessert.
Sponsor will be recognized as either the Entertainment Sponsor or the Photo Booth Sponsor.
Sponsor benefits for this level include a half-page ad with company logo in the event program and honorable mention as a sponsor.
Sponsor will be recognized as either the Award Ceremony Sponsor or the Cash Raffle Sponsor.
Sponsor benefits for this level include a quarter-page ad with company logo in the event program and honorable mention as a sponsor.
Donate a custom amount to the Foundation for this event. All donors will be featured on overhead screens at the event or may remain anonymous.
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