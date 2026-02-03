Strohm Foundation Sponsorship Program 2026

Sponsor will be recognized as either the Dinner Sponsor, Refreshment Sponsor, or Raffle Prize Sponsor.



Sponsor benefits for this level include (2) tickets to the event, signage featuring the company name and/or logo on overhead screens, a full-page ad with company logo in the event program, and recognition during the welcome speech. Additionally, the Dinner Sponsor will be featured on signage at the entrance, the Refreshment Sponsor will be featured on signage at the bar(s), and the Raffle Prize Sponsor will be featured on signage at the raffle tables.