Strong in Every Way Brunch

Hosted by
About this event
This price includes a $50 Table Discount.
Top logo placement in print/online marketing & event materials, including website • 3 VIP corporate tables (30 seats, Employees & Girls Inc. girls/staff) • Opportunity to address the guests (1-minute max) • Full-page journal ad • Opportunity to provide promotional materials for gift bags (250 needed)
Mid level logo placement in print/online marketing & event materials, including website • 2 VIP corporate tables (20 seats, Employees & Girls Inc. girls) • Opportunity to address attendees during program • Half-page journal ad
Inclusion in marketing & event materials• 1 VIP corporate table (10 seats, Employees & Guests) • Quarter-page journal ad
5 raffle tickets for $20
1 Branded Girls Inc. of Long Island Bandana
2 Etched Girls Inc. of Long Island Rocks Glasses
1 Etched Girls Inc. of Long Island Rocks Glasses
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!