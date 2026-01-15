Girls Incorporated Of Long Island

Hosted by

Girls Incorporated Of Long Island

About this event

Strong in Every Way Brunch

1 Clubhouse Dr

Commack, NY 11725, USA

General Admission
$125
Brunch Table of 10
$1,200

This price includes a $50 Table Discount.

Opportunity Sponsor
$10,000

Top logo placement in print/online marketing & event materials, including website  • 3 VIP corporate tables (30 seats, Employees & Girls Inc. girls/staff)  • Opportunity to address the guests (1-minute max) • Full-page journal ad • Opportunity to provide  promotional materials for gift bags (250 needed)  


Confidence Sponsor
$5,000

Mid level logo placement in print/online marketing & event materials, including website  • 2 VIP corporate tables (20 seats, Employees & Girls Inc. girls)  • Opportunity to address attendees during program • Half-page journal ad 


Wellness Sponsor
$2,500

Inclusion in marketing & event materials• 1 VIP corporate table (10 seats, Employees & Guests) • Quarter-page journal ad 


50/50 Raffle
$20

5 raffle tickets for $20

GILI Bandana
$15

1 Branded Girls Inc. of Long Island Bandana

GILI Rocks Glasses
$20

2 Etched Girls Inc. of Long Island Rocks Glasses

1 Rocks Glass
$15

1 Etched Girls Inc. of Long Island Rocks Glasses

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