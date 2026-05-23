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Hood Theological Seminary- FaithLearnThrive

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Hood Theological Seminary- FaithLearnThrive

About this event

Stronger Churches Conference 2026

1810 Lutheran Synod Dr

Salisbury, NC 28144, USA

🌟VIP ACCESS -- ChurchTalk Live + Saturday Conference
$175

Friday VIP reception, ChurchTalk Live access, Saturday conference access, premium seating, and enhanced networking experience, premium swag

💫BUNDLE: Friday ChurchTalk Live + Saturday
$99
Available until Aug 31

ChurchTalk Live access + Saturday conference access

EARLY BIRD: Group Conference Registration
$49
Available until Aug 31

This ticket type is limited to groups of 4+ attendees. Saturday Only Access

Seniors Conference Ticket (65+)
$39

Saturday Only Access

College /Seminary Student
$39

Saturday Only Access

2026 LC Participant
$39

Saturday Only Access

⭐Friday-Only ChurchTalk Live Ticket
$50

Friday leadership and networking experience. No access on Saturday.

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