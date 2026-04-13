Stronger Churches Conference Sponsors & Exhibitors (2026)

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About this event
Salisbury, NC 28144, USA
he Presenting Sponsor receives the highest level of conference visibility and engagement throughout the Stronger Churches Conference and ChurchTalk Live experience.
Includes
Conference Champion Sponsors support leadership development experiences, workshops, ministry labs, networking experiences, and conference engagement opportunities.
Includes
Supporting Sponsors receive conference visibility and audience engagement opportunities throughout the conference experience.
Includes
Table Sponsors help strengthen conference engagement opportunities while receiving visibility within leadership-centered conference spaces.
Includes
Benefits include:
$
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