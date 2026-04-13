Hood Theological Seminary- FaithLearnThrive

Hosted by

Hood Theological Seminary- FaithLearnThrive

About this event

Stronger Churches Conference Sponsors & Exhibitors (2026)

1810 Lutheran Synod Dr

Salisbury, NC 28144, USA

💪🏾Presenting Sponsor
$10,000

he Presenting Sponsor receives the highest level of conference visibility and engagement throughout the Stronger Churches Conference and ChurchTalk Live experience.


Includes

  • VIP sponsor table at conference 
  • 8 reserved ChurchTalk Live tickets & conference registrations
  • Premium exhibitor placement 
  • Featured logo placement across conference marketing materials 
  • Featured visibility on registration materials and conference signage 
  • Featured recognition in conference emails and digital communications 
  • Featured recognition on conference social media platforms 
  • Inclusion in promotional reels and conference digital campaigns 
  • On-stage recognition during Friday and Saturday programming 
  • Featured recognition during ChurchTalk Live 
  • Opportunity for sponsor video during conference programming 
  • Opportunity to distribute approved promotional materials and resources 
  • Premium networking and audience engagement opportunities 
💫Champion Sponsor
$5,000

Conference Champion Sponsors support leadership development experiences, workshops, ministry labs, networking experiences, and conference engagement opportunities.


Includes

  • Reserved sponsor table at conference 
  • 6 reserved ChurchTalk Live tickets & conference registrations
  • Premium exhibitor placement 
  • Featured logo placement in conference materials and communications 
  • Recognition during conference programming 
  • Visibility in registration communications 
  • Recognition on conference social media platforms 
  • Inclusion in select promotional reels and digital campaigns 
  • Opportunity to distribute approved promotional materials and resources 
  • Networking and relationship-building opportunities with conference attendees and ministry leaders 
✨Supporting Sponsor
$2,500

Supporting Sponsors receive conference visibility and audience engagement opportunities throughout the conference experience.


Includes

  • Reserved sponsor table at conference 
  • 4 reserved ChurchTalk Live tickets & conference registrations
  • Exhibitor placement 
  • Logo placement in conference materials and communications 
  • Recognition during conference programming 
  • Recognition on conference social media platforms 
  • Opportunity to distribute approved promotional materials and resources 
  • Audience engagement opportunities throughout the conference 
🌟Table Sponsor
$100

Table Sponsors help strengthen conference engagement opportunities while receiving visibility within leadership-centered conference spaces.


Includes

  • Reserved sponsor table at conference 
  • 2 reserved ChurchTalk Live tickets 
  • Exhibitor placement 
  • Logo placement in conference materials 
  • Recognition during conference programming 
  • Opportunity to distribute approved promotional materials 
  • Networking access throughout conference experiences 
Premium Exhibitor
$500
  • Premium marketplace placement 
  • 2 conference registrations 
  • 1 ChurchTalk Live Exhibitor Access
  • Audience engagement opportunities 
  • Networking access 
  • Promotional material distribution opportunities 
Standard Exhibitor
$300
  • Marketplace placement Saturday Only
  • 1 conference registration 
  • Audience engagement opportunities 
  • Networking access 
Faith Product Vendor
$100
  • Vendor marketplace placement Saturday Only
  • 1 conference registration 
  • Product and resource engagement opportunities 
Digital Ads (Event Program):
$25

Benefits include:

  • Full color ad displayed during conference breaks & luncheon
Stage Mention Upgrade
$250
Email Feature
$300
Social Media Spotlight
$150,150
Promotional Reel Feature
$250
Additional ChurchTalk Live Ticket
$50
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