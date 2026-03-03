Girls Incorporated Of Taunton

Hosted by

Girls Incorporated Of Taunton

About this event

Stronger, Smarter, Bolder: Women's Workshop 2026

152 Pine St

Rehoboth, MA 02769, USA

SSB Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Promotional item with corporate logo distributed to all attendees. Corporate logo displayed at event and on social media and website. Workshop t-shirts for attendees (6),
6 Event Tickets

Strong Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Corporate logo displayed at event, on social media and website.

3 Event Tickets

Smart Sponsorship
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Corporate logo displayed at event, on social media and website.

2 Event Tickets

Bold Sponsorship
$150

Corporate logo displayed at event, on social media and website.

1 Event Ticket

Individual Ticket
$100

Includes three 45 minute sessions, breakfast, lunch and networking.

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