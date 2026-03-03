Stronger, Smarter, Bolder: Women's Workshop 2026

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About this event
Promotional item with corporate logo distributed to all attendees. Corporate logo displayed at event and on social media and website. Workshop t-shirts for attendees (6),
6 Event Tickets
Corporate logo displayed at event, on social media and website.
3 Event Tickets
Corporate logo displayed at event, on social media and website.
2 Event Tickets
Corporate logo displayed at event, on social media and website.
1 Event Ticket
Includes three 45 minute sessions, breakfast, lunch and networking.
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