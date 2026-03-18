Stronger Together - A Gala Evening with Denver Academy of Torah Underwriting Opportunities

About this event
Underwrite the headling Zusha performance and showcase your company through branded marketing opportunities!
Underwrite the stage and musical equipment that will amplify the performance and showcase your company through branded marketing opportunities!
Underwrite the food stations, cocktails, photo booth, or theatre entry snacks to provide the sustenance and showcase your company through branded marketing opportunities!
Underwrite the decor, flowers, or glassware to enhance our event, and showcase your company through branded marketing opportunities!
Underwrite the snack stations and photography (shared) to promote our event, and showcase your company through branded marketing opportunities!
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