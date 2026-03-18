Denver Academy Of Torah

Hosted by

Denver Academy Of Torah

About this event

Stronger Together - A Gala Evening with Denver Academy of Torah Underwriting Opportunities

Headliner
$15,000

Underwrite the headling Zusha performance and showcase your company through branded marketing opportunities!

  • Your company name and/or logo included in the event website
  • Your company name and/or logo included in the event presentation
  • Signage at the event - including logo, QR code at underwritten area
  • Recognition on the event invitation
  • Colorado Childcare Tax Credit Eligible
Amplifier
$10,000

Underwrite the stage and musical equipment that will amplify the performance and showcase your company through branded marketing opportunities!

  • Your company name and/or logo included in the event website
  • Your company name and/or logo included in the event presentation
  • Signage at the event - including logo, QR code at underwritten area
  • Recognition on the event invitation
  • Colorado Childcare Tax Credit Eligible
Sustainer
$5,000

Underwrite the food stations, cocktails, photo booth, or theatre entry snacks to provide the sustenance and showcase your company through branded marketing opportunities!

  • Your company name and/or logo included in the event website
  • Your company name and/or logo included in the event presentation
  • Signage at the event - including logo, QR code at underwritten area
  • Recognition on the event invitation
  • Colorado Childcare Tax Credit Eligible
Enhancer
$3,600

Underwrite the decor, flowers, or glassware to enhance our event, and showcase your company through branded marketing opportunities!

  • Your company name and/or logo included in the event website
  • Your company name and/or logo included in the event presentation
  • Signage at the event - including logo, QR code at underwritten area
  • Recognition on the event invitation
  • Colorado Childcare Tax Credit Eligible
Promoter
$1,800

Underwrite the snack stations and photography (shared) to promote our event, and showcase your company through branded marketing opportunities!

  • Your company name and/or logo included in the event website
  • Your company name and/or logo included in the event presentation
  • Signage at the event - including logo, QR code at underwritten area
  • Recognition on the event invitation
  • Colorado Childcare Tax Credit Eligible
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