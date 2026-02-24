Action Zone Inc

Action Zone Inc

Stronger Together: The Premier Statewide Women Veterans Summit

7627 W Courtney Campbell Cswy

Tampa, FL 33607, USA

General Admission
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Presenting Sponsor
$15,000

Premium brand integration, welcome remarks, full-page ad, media recognition, VIP access.

Keynote Sponsor
$10,000

Keynote introduction, premium logo placement, half-page ad, media highlights, VIP access.

Pop-up Market Sponsor
$10,000

Help women-veteran owned business gain exposure and thrive!

Journey Sponsor
$7,500

Supports travel access, logo placement, stage recognition, half-page ad, VIP access.

Celebration Sponsor
$5,000

Women Veterans Day VIP experience sponsor, logo placement, quarter-page ad.

Experience Sponsor
$3,000

Event ambiance & engagement support, logo placement, stage recognition.

Track Sponsor
$2,000

Support a learning track, logo placement, stage recognition.

Ally Sponsor
$1,000

 Be an ally that supports the success of woman who volunteered to serve our Country.

Battle Sponsor
$250

Be a woman veteran’s Battle Buddy.

