StrongFest StrongBrew Garden

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About this event
This purchase is for one 4 oz. pour of Eir's Song or Midnight Dale mead from Atheling Meadworks. Service will not be rendered until ID is checked at event.
This purchase is for two 4 oz. pours of Eir's Song or Midnight Dale mead from Atheling Meadworks. Service will not be rendered until ID is checked at event.
This Mead Experience includes:
Service will not be rendered until ID is checked at event. Raffle drawing will be held at 4 p.m. If winner is not present, they will be notified by phone or email.
This Mead Experience includes:
Service will not be rendered until ID is checked at event. Raffle drawing will be held at 4 p.m. If winner is not present, they will be notified by phone or email.
$
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