StrongFest StrongBrew Garden

This Mead Experience includes:

one 4 oz. pour of Eir's Song or Midnight Dale mead

a 1 oz. tasting of Shield Maiden mead and a 1 oz. tasting of Rheda's Longing mead

one snack pack + bottle of water

one entry into a prize raffle valued over $250 (includes a Viking backpack, 4 passes to a Rail Yard Dawgs hockey game, a gift certificate to Valkyrie Strength Club, an authentic drinking horn and swag from Barbell Apparel)

Service will not be rendered until ID is checked at event. Raffle drawing will be held at 4 p.m. If winner is not present, they will be notified by phone or email.