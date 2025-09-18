Star City Strong Foundation

Hosted by

Star City Strong Foundation

About this event

StrongFest StrongBrew Garden

505 Williamson Rd SE

Roanoke, VA 24011, USA

One pour
$8

This purchase is for one 4 oz. pour of Eir's Song or Midnight Dale mead from Atheling Meadworks. Service will not be rendered until ID is checked at event.

Two pours
$15

This purchase is for two 4 oz. pours of Eir's Song or Midnight Dale mead from Atheling Meadworks. Service will not be rendered until ID is checked at event.

Exclusive Mead Experience + 1 pour
$20

This Mead Experience includes:

  • one 4 oz. pour of Eir's Song or Midnight Dale mead
  • a 1 oz. tasting of Shield Maiden mead and a 1 oz. tasting of Rheda's Longing mead
  • one snack pack + bottle of water
  • one entry into a prize raffle valued over $250 (includes a Viking backpack, 4 passes to a Rail Yard Dawgs hockey game, a gift certificate to Valkyrie Strength Club, an authentic drinking horn and swag from Barbell Apparel)

Service will not be rendered until ID is checked at event. Raffle drawing will be held at 4 p.m. If winner is not present, they will be notified by phone or email.

Exclusive Mead Experience + 2 pours
$25

This Mead Experience includes:

  • two 4 oz. pours of Eir's Song or Midnight Dale mead
  • a 1 oz. tasting of Shield Maiden mead and a 1 oz. tasting of Rheda's Longing mead
  • one snack pack + bottle of water
  • one entry into a prize raffle valued over $250 (includes a Viking backpack, 4 passes to a Rail Yard Dawgs hockey game, a gift certificate to Valkyrie Strength Club, an authentic drinking horn and swag from Barbell Apparel)

Service will not be rendered until ID is checked at event. Raffle drawing will be held at 4 p.m. If winner is not present, they will be notified by phone or email.

Add a donation for Star City Strong Foundation

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