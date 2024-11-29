Check out your peers and clock their tea of personal style, creativity, and new ways of falling in love with fashion!
General Admission
$50
Be ready to witness a night of bold statements, inspiring talent, and unforgettable fashion moments!
VIP
$125
Get the best view of the runway and watch every detail of the designs and performances up close!
VIP Soft Seating (4-6 seats)
$450
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Elevate your night with front row status and immerse yourself in the glamour, artistry, and energy of fashion like never before!
Beat the crowds and enjoy early access to the venue for a first-look experience. Enjoy gratis spirits and take home a curated collection of goodies, including fashion accessories and surprises from our sponsors.
Family Package
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Bring the whole crew and experience the excitement of STRUT XII: I'm on a NEW LEVEL together! The Family Package is designed to make your night fashionable, fun, and unforgettable.
Ticket purchase includes general admission seats for a family of 4 including kids.
Standard Vendor
$130
Align your business with an event that blends high-energy performances, cutting-edge fashion, and a powerful platform for youth expression. Whether you’re a local artisan, a trending brand, or a community-focused entrepreneur, this is your chance to connect with a diverse and enthusiastic crowd.
Designer/Boutique/Stylist Vendor
$100
As a featured designer/boutique or stylist at STRUT XII, this is your chance to shine and connect with an energetic and fashion-forward audience. Maximize the opportunity to showcase your creativity, engage attendees with your unique brand story, and offer them the chance to purchase your exclusive designs.
Youth Vendor
$50
This is your moment to shine! As a youth entrepreneur, STRUT XII offers you the perfect platform to showcase your creativity, share your unique products, and gain the support of an enthusiastic audience.
Take advantage of this exciting opportunity to grow your brand, connect with the community, and inspire others with your entrepreneurial spirit. Let the world see what you have to offer—this is your time to make your mark!
Add a donation for AZIZA PE&CE Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!