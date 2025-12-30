Strut Your Mutt 1 Mile Wag Walk 2026 Registration Form

Walk starts at 10 AM (Registration - 9:30AM).

Registration required- ONE DOG PER REGISTRATION PER PERSON (must be over 13 yrs old to Walk the dog). Registration includes an Event T-shirt and Dog Bandanna. Registration is for YOUR DOG- no charge for people (any age can join in).



This early-bird ticket option will close Sunday, 3/1, after which, tickets will be available for $30.