Struthers Regional Operators of Amateur Radio

Hosted by

Struthers Regional Operators of Amateur Radio

About this event

Struthers ROAR Mid-Winter Hamfest

764 5th St

Struthers, OH 44471, USA

General Admission
$5

Includes entry to event & chance to win hourly prizes & the Grand Prize.


Grand Prize is an Anytone 25-Watt Base Station Radio package including 50' of LMR-400 coaxial cable, dual-band base station antenna & 30 amp power supply valued at over $500.

Extra Grand Prize Tickets
$5

Extra tickets to win the Grand Prize/hourly prizes are $5 each.


Grand Prize is an Anytone 25-Watt Base Station Radio package including 50' of LMR-400 coaxial cable, dual-band base station antenna & 30 amp power supply valued at over $500.

Chinese Auction Raffle Tickets
$10

Chinese raffle style tickets. 25 tickets for $10

50/50 Raffle Tickets (Qty 6)
$5

6 for $5

50/50 Raffle Tickets (Qty Less than 6)
$1

$1 each

Add a donation for Struthers Regional Operators of Amateur Radio

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!