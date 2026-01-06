STS Catholic School's Week Raffle 2026

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About this raffle
Milkshakes and Books. You and a friend will walk to Snuffy's Malt Shop with Ms. Nicpon and enjoy a milkshake. After, we will head to the Thinking Spot to pick out a book for you to take home! (Open to K-8)
Who doesn't love a good bedtime story? Join Mrs. Kitzmann via ZOOM for a little visit and a fun story as you settle in before bedtime. (Open to K-2)
Who doesn't love donuts?! Mrs. Murphy will bring donuts for you and your entire class! (Open to K-8)
A picnic outside? Delightful. A picnic in the classroom? Even better! You and 2 friends can order Jimmy Johns and have a picnic in room 103 during your lunch period! (Open to K-8)
Once the weather warms up, you and a friend can join Ms. McGarvey and Ms. Gill for a round of mini golf! We will head to Big Stone for some friendly competition (open to K-8)
It's never too cold for ice cream! If you are the lucky winner, you and your class will be treated to an ice cream sundae party with all the toppings! (Open to K-8)
PARENT PERMISSION NEEDED!
Do you love hockey? Do you love the Wild? Enjoy Mrs. Gateman's 4 seats for the MN Wild game on March 10th at 7:00PM against the Utah Mammoth!
Spend your recess/lunch period playing video games in Mr. Schmidt's classroom with three friends. Mr. Schmidt will provide a sweet treat and beverage of your choice!
Have you ever wanted to learn how to crochet? You and a friend can join Ms. Judge for a one hour crochet lesson where you will learn the basics to help you jump start your crafting journey! (Open to 5-8)
What goes better together than coffee and Jesus?!?
Enjoy a nice spring day with Mr. Lopahs as we partake in a Walking Rosary to Caribou Coffee to have a delicious drink. Available to you and three friends! Parents also welcome!
A day at Como Zoo!
Join Mrs. Campbell for a guided tour of the zoo on a Saturday in May or June. Learn about the exhibits and animals from a wildlife professional! Available to plus a friend and both families! (Open to 5-8)
Pick your favorite baked good (cookies, brownies, breads, cakes, cinnamon rolls, or scones!) Ms. Endris will make it for you and your class, with an extra special twist! (Open to K-8)
Enjoy Crumbl Cookies for a Friday class treat at lunch! The class will et to vote on the cookies of the week they would like! (Open to K-8)
You and 2 friends get to have Jimmy John's for lunch with Mrs. Huschke where we will solve brain teasers, puzzles, and/or trivia questions (Open to 5-8)
Mrs. McInerny will bring you and one friend Caribou on a Friday morning of your choosing. Enjoy the luxury of getting to enjoy a fun beverage DURING school hours!
Who doesn't love a custom tote bag? Whether it is for sports, music books, a bag for snow gear, or just your favorite things, you can never have too many! You and a friend will get to design a tote bag. (Open to K-8)
Board games and ice cream? Count me in!
Enjoy a games and ice cream party with 3-4 friends after school in the success lab! (Open to K-8)
Want to be your class's Spanish teacher? The winner of this raffle will get to plan all of their class's activities for a day and enjoy a snack provided by Sra. Cleveland (Open to K-8)
Ready to get creative?
You and three friends, will create a resin keepsake to keep for themselves or give to give as a gist! Choose from dinosaurs, ocean animals, leaves, flowers, and glitter to design a one-of-a-kind 3D masterpiece (Open to 3-8)
Chocolate Milk EVERYDAY?!?
Win this raffle and your class will have the option of chocolate milk everyday for a WHOLE WEEK! (Open to K-8)
A $50 gift card to Chik-Fil-A will get you a lot chicken nuggets and lemonade! (Open to K-8)
Choose the lunch menu one day per month for the rest of the school year! (Open to K-8)
Be a kitchen helper! Come help with light prep and serving lunch! (Open to 3-8)
The winner gets an hour 1:1 basketball training session with Mr. G
One winner in grades 3-8 will join the gala winners as Principals for a day!
Mr. Groebner and Mrs. McInerny will pick a student in grades K-2, 3-5 and 6-8 to throw a pie in their face at the end of the Winter Pep Fest!
Winner can chose two friends to walk to Nautical Bowls for lunch!
Enjoy a delicious dinner!
You, your siblings and your parents are invited for an Indian dinner with the Sisters at the Convent on a Saturday (Open to K-8)
Spend the morning with Mr. Aaron cleaning the floors with the floor Zamboni machine!
Lunch for you and a friend from Noodles and Company! Come eat lunch in the front office and enjoy the thrill of pushing the door button for your whole lunch period!
Chipotle and prayer! You and a friend can have Chipotle and pray an hour of the daily office during lunch.
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