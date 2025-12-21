STS Pongal Event Debate Show 2026 - பொங்கல் விழா சிறப்பு பட்டிமன்றம் 2026

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Member Adults discounted Price.
If you have STS Family Membership, please choose this option.
Non-Member Adults Price, if you want to enjoy all events at a discounted price, apply for membership link here. https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/seattle-tamil-sangam-membership
Non-Member Price, if you want to enjoy all events at a discounted price, apply for membership link here. https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/seattle-tamil-sangam-membership
If you want to reserve a seat for the kid, please purchase the Kids Tickets.
$
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