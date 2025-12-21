Seattle Tamil Sangam

Hosted by

Seattle Tamil Sangam

About this event

STS Pongal Event Debate Show 2026 - பொங்கல் விழா சிறப்பு பட்டிமன்றம் 2026

1122 228th Ave SE

Sammamish, WA 98075, USA

Member Adults
$25

Member Adults discounted Price.

Members Kids (7-15 Years)
$15

If you have STS Family Membership, please choose this option.

Non-Member Adults
$35

Non-Member Adults Price, if you want to enjoy all events at a discounted price, apply for membership link here. https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/seattle-tamil-sangam-membership

Non-Members Kids (7-15 Years)
$18

Non-Member Price, if you want to enjoy all events at a discounted price, apply for membership link here. https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/seattle-tamil-sangam-membership

Kids <6 Years - (NO RESERVED SEAT)
Free

If you want to reserve a seat for the kid, please purchase the Kids Tickets.

Add a donation for Seattle Tamil Sangam

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!