STTD&CS-Cook Sign Up

$25 each day. TURN IN: 2 PM the 14 & 15 (Add 2 for both days)
Please Note: Shade may be limited, please bring a canopy for backup.
Chili Cook-Jr (17 & under)
$10
$10 each day. TURNIN: 1 PM the 14 & 15 (Add 2 for both days)
Please Note: Shade may be limited, please bring a canopy for backup. Jr’s will not be supervised by the event staff, a parent or legal guardian will need to be present during the cooking.
Salsa
$10
This is ONLY Sat. 6/14 TURN IN 11:00AM. Showcase your culinary skills - this is traditional Salsa.
Beans
$10
This is ONLY Sat. 6/14. TURN IN: 12 Noon. Showcase your culinary skills - this for beans. -Pinto beans
Kidney beans -Black beans-Great Northern beans-Navy beans (No Black-eyed Peas)
Black-eyed Peas
$10
This is ONLY Sun. 6/15. TURN IN: 12 Noon. Showcase your culinary skills present your best Black-eyed Peas!
Raffle Item Donation
Free
We welcome donations from individuals, businesses, or organizations. Your name or business will be recognized at the event. Please bring the item to the event & drop off the morning at registration.
Volunteer
Free
We will Follow-up to provide details and the time slots available.
Sponsorship
Free
We will follow-up with a sponsorship packet ($15 and up)
Add a donation for AYZ Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!