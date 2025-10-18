Offered by

Aledo Parent Teacher Organization Inc

About this shop

Stuard Donations

Pies for Staff item
Pies for Staff
$20

Let’s give our Stuard staff a sweet Thanksgiving treat!

$20 sponsors a pie.

Staff Lunch item
Staff Lunch
$500

Sponsor our monthly staff lunch... past examples include salads, sandwiches, breakfast tacos, BBQ, pizza.


Sponsorship Orange Level w/district level contributions. Includes acknowledgement on PTO website for the year, plus company logo announcement in Newsletter and social media

Stock the Lounge!! item
Stock the Lounge!!
$250

We requested all teachers & staff's FAVORITE snack items and stock the lounge with all their favorite treats.


Sponsorship Black Level w/district level contributions. Includes announcement in Newsletter and social media

We'd love to support! item
We'd love to support!
$25

General donation towards our PTO efforts in supporting our teachers and staff and making improvements to our amazing school!

Add a donation for Aledo Parent Teacher Organization Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!