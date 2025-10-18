Stuard Donations

Offered by
About this shop
Let’s give our Stuard staff a sweet Thanksgiving treat!
$20 sponsors a pie.
Sponsor our monthly staff lunch... past examples include salads, sandwiches, breakfast tacos, BBQ, pizza.
Sponsorship Orange Level w/district level contributions. Includes acknowledgement on PTO website for the year, plus company logo announcement in Newsletter and social media
We requested all teachers & staff's FAVORITE snack items and stock the lounge with all their favorite treats.
Sponsorship Black Level w/district level contributions. Includes announcement in Newsletter and social media
General donation towards our PTO efforts in supporting our teachers and staff and making improvements to our amazing school!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!