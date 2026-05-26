Student & Mentor Registration (Grades 6-8): FIRST Tech Challenge

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About this event
Chelsea Robotics is an entirely volunteer run program. Volunteer coaches/mentors from the community provide their time to make the program a success and positive learning experience for our Young Engineers. We would love to have you join us!
Chelsea Robotics believes that "Robotics is for Everyone," and to help make that possible, we have the Jared's Fund. Established in honor of Jared Franklin, a beloved former High School FRC Team member, the fund is available to any family in need and will cover the full registration cost for a student. We also ask families who can to please donate to the Jared's Fund to help maintain this wonderful resource.
Please use this option to join the Waitlist if registration is "Sold Out". We will contact families in the order they joined the waitlist as we are able to start additional teams.
Please use this option to join the Waitlist if registration is "Sold Out". We will contact families in the order they joined the waitlist as we are able to start additional teams.
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