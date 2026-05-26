Chelsea Robotics Boosters

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Chelsea Robotics Boosters

About this event

Student & Mentor Registration (Grades 6-8): FIRST Tech Challenge

500 Washington St

Chelsea, MI 48118, USA

GIRLS' Team: 6-8 Student - Early Registration (Discounted) item
GIRLS' Team: 6-8 Student - Early Registration (Discounted)
$275
Available until Jul 14
Boys' Team: 6-8 Student - Early Registration (Discounted) item
Boys' Team: 6-8 Student - Early Registration (Discounted)
$275
Available until Jul 14
6-8 Mentor Registration item
6-8 Mentor Registration
Free

Chelsea Robotics is an entirely volunteer run program. Volunteer coaches/mentors from the community provide their time to make the program a success and positive learning experience for our Young Engineers. We would love to have you join us!

Jared's Fund Donation item
Jared's Fund Donation
Free

Chelsea Robotics believes that "Robotics is for Everyone," and to help make that possible, we have the Jared's Fund. Established in honor of Jared Franklin, a beloved former High School FRC Team member, the fund is available to any family in need and will cover the full registration cost for a student. We also ask families who can to please donate to the Jared's Fund to help maintain this wonderful resource.

GIRLS' Team: 6-8 Student - WAITLIST Registration item
GIRLS' Team: 6-8 Student - WAITLIST Registration
Free

Please use this option to join the Waitlist if registration is "Sold Out". We will contact families in the order they joined the waitlist as we are able to start additional teams.

Boys' Team: 6-8 Student - WAITLIST Registration item
Boys' Team: 6-8 Student - WAITLIST Registration
Free

Please use this option to join the Waitlist if registration is "Sold Out". We will contact families in the order they joined the waitlist as we are able to start additional teams.

GIRLS' Team: 6-8 Student - Registration (Regular Price) item
GIRLS' Team: 6-8 Student - Registration (Regular Price)
$325
Boys' Team:6-8 Student - Registration (Regular Price) item
Boys' Team:6-8 Student - Registration (Regular Price)
$325
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