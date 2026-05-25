Chelsea Robotics Boosters

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Chelsea Robotics Boosters

About this event

Student & Mentor Registration (Grades K-3): FIRST Lego League Explore

500 Washington St

Chelsea, MI 48118, USA

Jared's Fund Donation item
Jared's Fund Donation
Free

Chelsea Robotics believes that "Robotics is for Everyone," and to help make that possible, we have the Jared's Fund. Established in honor of Jared Franklin, a beloved former High School FRC Team member, the fund is available to any family in need and will cover the full registration cost for a student. We also ask families who can to please donate to the Jared's Fund to help maintain this wonderful resource.

K-3 Student - WAITLIST Registration item
K-3 Student - WAITLIST Registration
Free

Please use this option to join the Waitlist if registration is "Sold Out". We will contact families in the order they joined the waitlist as we are able to start additional teams.

K-3 Coach Registration item
K-3 Coach Registration
Free

Chelsea Robotics is an entirely volunteer run program. Volunteer coaches/mentors from the community provide their time to make the program a success and positive learning experience for our Young Engineers. We would love to have you join us!

K-3 Student - Registration (Regular Price) item
K-3 Student - Registration (Regular Price)
$125
Add a donation for Chelsea Robotics Boosters

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