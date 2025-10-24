🐾 #3 Restaurants, gift baskets & more...

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Everything you need to make packed lunch special!
$250 to Winco Foods!
2- Packit Freezer Lunchbags, no ice pack needed
Joke Book with lunch notes
Smiley napkins
Retail value >$325
Starting bid
Must Have!! - Modern minimal bracelet that adjusts to your perfect fit.
Kendra Scott - Ott Adjustable
Chain Bracelet in Gold
Estimated value > $80
Starting bid
This kit is great for any budding scientist complete with experiments tools and SLIME!
$100+ Value
Stay Curious and Keep Exploring: Next Level: 50 Bigger, Bolder Science Experiments to Do with the Whole Family Book
Extreme Chemistry Kit
Slime-making kits
Portable mini Microscope
Starting bid
Experience the unique dining capital of the world with a taste of the town gift basket!
Basket includes:
$40 Anamia's gift card
$50 Hard 8 gift card
$50 Inzo gift card
$50 Oak & Main gift card
Estimated value > $190
Starting bid
Experience the unique dining capital of the world by sampling multiple restaurants.
Basket includes:
$40 Anamia's gift card
$50 Back Porch Draft House
$50 Wildwood Grill gift card
Estimated value > $140
Starting bid
Everything you need to host the perfect BBQ!
Basket includes
$50 Hutchins BBQ Gift Card
Brisket Seasoning
BBQ Sauce
Merchandise
Estimated Value > $70
Starting bid
Make your friends jealous at the range with the perfect putt package!
Basket includes
Ai - ONE Jailbird mini men's 35 inch putter
12 Mizuno RB Tour X Golf Balls
Small Golf Ball Range Bucket
Estimated value > $300
Starting bid
Feel like a VIP with these Tanger Outlet items and perks!
Basket includes
Tanger Brown Bag
Umbrella
VIP Parking Pass & Coupons
Pop Up Dog Water Bowl
Scarf
Tanger Canvas Tote
Water Bottle
Coffee Mug
Small Goodies
Estimated Value >$45
Starting bid
Texas Rangers Hall of Fame gift basket packed with fan favorites and memorabilia for the ultimate baseball lover! ⚾⭐
Basket includes
Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez autographed pennant jersey
Texas Rangers Hockey Style Jersey - XL
Josh Jung Bobblehead
Corey Seager Bobblehead
The Peagle Bobblehead
Rangers Championship Ring Replica
Ranger Pickleball Paddles (2)
Estimated value > $290
Starting bid
Texas Rangers Hall of Fame gift basket packed with fan favorites and memorabilia for the ultimate baseball lover! ⚾⭐
Basket includes
Leather Rangers Valet Tray
Wyatt Langford Cycle Bobblehead
Bruce Bochy Parade Bobblehead
Adrian Beltra Replica Statue
Pederson Jersey - Grey Adult M
Rangers Championship Ring Replica (2)
Estimated value > $350
Starting bid
BBQ lover’s basket loaded with grilling essentials and a gift card for the perfect backyard feast! 🍖🔥
Basket includes
$50 Hutchins BBQ Gift Card
BBQ Seasoning
BBQ Sauce
Merchandise
Estimated Value > $70
Starting bid
Hit a home run in your collection with this autographed bat from Texas Ranger's star Marcus Semien! A two - time all star and Gold Glove winner, this is a must have for any baseball fan!
Starting bid
This Marcus Siemen Bobblehead may be small, but it's packed with autographed star power from the Texas Rangers sensation. Don't miss your chance to take it home!
Estimated value > $200
Starting bid
Enjoy a nightcap at one of Roanoke's finest restaurants!
$50 gift card to The Classic
Starting bid
Chill out with Bahama Bucks with 1 free regular paradise party pack and 1 free super cooler 60- Pack Sno2Throw
Estimated value > $100
Starting bid
Enjoy the outdoors in bug free bliss with 1 free general pest control treatment from Ivy Green.
Estimated Value >$199
Starting bid
Bobcat Pride Power Pack
Youth Medium Blue Bobcat Sweatshirt
Pink Bobcat Hat
Estimated Value- $60
Starting bid
Bobcat Gameday Gear Bundle
Adult Large Blue Bobcat Sweatshirt
Bobcat Hat
Bobcat Tumbler
Estimated Value- $75
Starting bid
Attend school events in style!
Cougar Adult L Black Sweatshirt
Cougar Adult L short sleeve shirt
Estimated Value- $60
Starting bid
Show your school spirit in style!
Youth medium Cougar sweatshirt
Youth medium Cougar short sleeve shirt
Youth medium Cougar bow shirt
Cougar headband
Estimated Value- $60
Starting bid
Light the way with this Nebo Gear Basket!
Estimated value: $300
Starting bid
Root, Root, Root for the RoughRiders!
4 tickets for the family- best seats available for that game
drawstring bag
Estimated value: >$100
Starting bid
Curiosity Capsule
4 tickets to the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History for all exhibits
Estimated Value: $60
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!