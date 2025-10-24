Hosted by

🐾 #3 Restaurants, gift baskets & more...

1. Lunches packed with love! item
$100

Starting bid

Everything you need to make packed lunch special!

$250 to Winco Foods!

2- Packit Freezer Lunchbags, no ice pack needed

Joke Book with lunch notes

Smiley napkins

Retail value >$325

2. Sparkle and Shine item
$40

Starting bid

Must Have!! - Modern minimal bracelet that adjusts to your perfect fit.

Kendra Scott - Ott Adjustable

Chain Bracelet in Gold

Estimated value > $80

3. Science, It's Like Magic but Real! item
$40

Starting bid

This kit is great for any budding scientist complete with experiments tools and SLIME!

$100+ Value

Stay Curious and Keep Exploring: Next Level: 50 Bigger, Bolder Science Experiments to Do with the Whole Family Book

Extreme Chemistry Kit

Slime-making kits

Portable mini Microscope

4. Taste of the Town item
$85

Starting bid

Experience the unique dining capital of the world with a taste of the town gift basket!


Basket includes:

$40 Anamia's gift card

$50 Hard 8 gift card

$50 Inzo gift card

$50 Oak & Main gift card

Estimated value > $190

5. Bouquet of Bites item
$65

Starting bid

Experience the unique dining capital of the world by sampling multiple restaurants.


Basket includes:

$40 Anamia's gift card

$50 Back Porch Draft House

$50 Wildwood Grill gift card


Estimated value > $140

6. Texas - Sized Taste item
$35

Starting bid

Everything you need to host the perfect BBQ!


Basket includes

$50 Hutchins BBQ Gift Card

Brisket Seasoning

BBQ Sauce

Merchandise

Estimated Value > $70

7. Perfect Putt Package item
$135

Starting bid

Make your friends jealous at the range with the perfect putt package!


Basket includes

Ai - ONE Jailbird mini men's 35 inch putter

12 Mizuno RB Tour X Golf Balls

Small Golf Ball Range Bucket

Estimated value > $300

8. Tanger Treats item
$20

Starting bid

Feel like a VIP with these Tanger Outlet items and perks!


Basket includes

Tanger Brown Bag

Umbrella

VIP Parking Pass & Coupons

Pop Up Dog Water Bowl

Scarf

Tanger Canvas Tote

Water Bottle

Coffee Mug

Small Goodies

Estimated Value >$45

9. Texas Ranger Hall of Fame Pack item
$125

Starting bid

Texas Rangers Hall of Fame gift basket packed with fan favorites and memorabilia for the ultimate baseball lover! ⚾⭐

Basket includes

Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez autographed pennant jersey

Texas Rangers Hockey Style Jersey - XL

Josh Jung Bobblehead

Corey Seager Bobblehead

The Peagle Bobblehead

Rangers Championship Ring Replica

Ranger Pickleball Paddles (2)

Estimated value > $290

10. Lone Star Sluggers Basket item
$150

Starting bid

Texas Rangers Hall of Fame gift basket packed with fan favorites and memorabilia for the ultimate baseball lover! ⚾⭐

Basket includes

Leather Rangers Valet Tray

Wyatt Langford Cycle Bobblehead

Bruce Bochy Parade Bobblehead

Adrian Beltra Replica Statue

Pederson Jersey - Grey Adult M

Rangers Championship Ring Replica (2)

Estimated value > $350

11. BBQ Bliss item
$35

Starting bid

BBQ lover’s basket loaded with grilling essentials and a gift card for the perfect backyard feast! 🍖🔥


Basket includes

$50 Hutchins BBQ Gift Card

BBQ Seasoning

BBQ Sauce

Merchandise

Estimated Value > $70

12. Rangers Royalty: Semien Autographed Bat item
$185

Starting bid

Hit a home run in your collection with this autographed bat from Texas Ranger's star Marcus Semien! A two - time all star and Gold Glove winner, this is a must have for any baseball fan!

13. Mini Marvel : Marcus Siemen Signed Bobblehead item
$75

Starting bid

This Marcus Siemen Bobblehead may be small, but it's packed with autographed star power from the Texas Rangers sensation. Don't miss your chance to take it home!

Estimated value > $200

14. Date Night item
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a nightcap at one of Roanoke's finest restaurants!

$50 gift card to The Classic

15. Have the COOLEST Party item
$45

Starting bid

Chill out with Bahama Bucks with 1 free regular paradise party pack and 1 free super cooler 60- Pack Sno2Throw


Estimated value > $100

16. Bug Free Bliss item
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy the outdoors in bug free bliss with 1 free general pest control treatment from Ivy Green.


Estimated Value >$199

17. Bobcat Pink Basket item
$30

Starting bid

Bobcat Pride Power Pack


Youth Medium Blue Bobcat Sweatshirt

Pink Bobcat Hat


Estimated Value- $60

18. Bobcat Blue Basket item
$35

Starting bid

Bobcat Gameday Gear Bundle


Adult Large Blue Bobcat Sweatshirt

Bobcat Hat

Bobcat Tumbler


Estimated Value- $75

19. Cougar Fan Favorites item
$30

Starting bid

Attend school events in style!


Cougar Adult L Black Sweatshirt

Cougar Adult L short sleeve shirt


Estimated Value- $60

20. Cox Cougar Spirit Squad Bundle item
$30

Starting bid

Show your school spirit in style!


Youth medium Cougar sweatshirt

Youth medium Cougar short sleeve shirt

Youth medium Cougar bow shirt

Cougar headband


Estimated Value- $60

21. NEBO Gift Basket item
$120

Starting bid

Light the way with this Nebo Gear Basket!


Estimated value: $300

22. RoughRiders item
$40

Starting bid

Root, Root, Root for the RoughRiders!


4 tickets for the family- best seats available for that game

drawstring bag


Estimated value: >$100

23. Forth Worth Museum of Science and History item
$25

Starting bid

Curiosity Capsule

4 tickets to the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History for all exhibits


Estimated Value: $60

