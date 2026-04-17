Student Art Show Silent Auction 2026

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Ever wanted to try out the pottery wheel? Now is your chance! This lesson is taught by our very own Mrs. Davis, all firings and materials included, come back and paint your piece after first firing is complete!
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Celebrate graduation, capture headshots, or a family/couple photoshoot. These shots captured by our very own Ms. Morell! One roll of film & digital prints included. Color or B&W (photo editing optional)
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Includes: Printed Canvas Tote Bag with Student Work, Drawing Mannequin, Sketch Book, Package of Drawing Pencils & Set of 2 tickets for the Boca Art Museum.
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Includes : 4 Chili Bowls, Take Home Paint, Take Home Brushes, Pottery Painting Instruction Page, ALL GLAZING & FIRING: Return your bowls once painted and we will glaze them and fire them!
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Includes: Live orchid, coffee mug printed with student photograph, box of tea, & honey sticks.
Starting bid
Includes: Cyanotype Printed Tote Bag, Disposable Camera, Discounted Film Development, Cyanotype Sheets & 2 Tickets for the Boca Art Museum.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!