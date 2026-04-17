Hosted by

Plumosa School of the Arts

About this event

Sales closed

Student Art Show Silent Auction 2026

Pick-up location

2501 Seacrest Blvd, Delray Beach, FL 33444, USA

Private Wheel Lesson for 2 People! item
Private Wheel Lesson for 2 People!
$50

Starting bid

Ever wanted to try out the pottery wheel? Now is your chance! This lesson is taught by our very own Mrs. Davis, all firings and materials included, come back and paint your piece after first firing is complete!

FILM PHOTOSHOOT with Digital Prints! item
FILM PHOTOSHOOT with Digital Prints!
$50

Starting bid

Celebrate graduation, capture headshots, or a family/couple photoshoot. These shots captured by our very own Ms. Morell! One roll of film & digital prints included. Color or B&W (photo editing optional)

DRAWING ANATOMY Starter Kit! item
DRAWING ANATOMY Starter Kit!
$35

Starting bid

Includes: Printed Canvas Tote Bag with Student Work, Drawing Mannequin, Sketch Book, Package of Drawing Pencils & Set of 2 tickets for the Boca Art Museum.

TAKE HOME Pottery Painting for 4! item
TAKE HOME Pottery Painting for 4!
$40

Starting bid

Includes : 4 Chili Bowls, Take Home Paint, Take Home Brushes, Pottery Painting Instruction Page, ALL GLAZING & FIRING: Return your bowls once painted and we will glaze them and fire them!

FRAMED Student Photograph (Leaf Close- Up) item
FRAMED Student Photograph (Leaf Close- Up)
$25

Starting bid

FRAMED Student Photograph (Basketball Action Shot) item
FRAMED Student Photograph (Basketball Action Shot)
$25

Starting bid

Orchid GIFT SET item
Orchid GIFT SET
$35

Starting bid

Includes: Live orchid, coffee mug printed with student photograph, box of tea, & honey sticks.

PHOTOGRAPHY Starter Kit item
PHOTOGRAPHY Starter Kit
$35

Starting bid

Includes: Cyanotype Printed Tote Bag, Disposable Camera, Discounted Film Development, Cyanotype Sheets & 2 Tickets for the Boca Art Museum.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!