Moshe Gat - A Student at Yeshiva Numbered Lithograph Auction

About this event
Starting bid
Moshe Gat-
Student at Yeshiva from People in Israel
This beautiful signed and numbered lithograph by acclaimed Israeli artist Moshe Gat portrays a young yeshiva student set against the backdrop of Jerusalem, capturing both innocence and the enduring spirit of Jewish tradition.
Rich in warmth, color, and emotion, this meaningful Judaic artwork is a wonderful piece for anyone who feels a connection to Israel, Jewish heritage, or the beauty of Jerusalem.
Professionally framed and ready to display.
• Signed & numbered lithograph
• Vibrant Judaic artwork
• A meaningful conversation piece for home or office
Estimated Value: $750
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