Moshe Gat - A Student at Yeshiva Numbered Lithograph Auction

Moshe Gat-

Student at Yeshiva from People in Israel

This beautiful signed and numbered lithograph by acclaimed Israeli artist Moshe Gat portrays a young yeshiva student set against the backdrop of Jerusalem, capturing both innocence and the enduring spirit of Jewish tradition.

Rich in warmth, color, and emotion, this meaningful Judaic artwork is a wonderful piece for anyone who feels a connection to Israel, Jewish heritage, or the beauty of Jerusalem.

Professionally framed and ready to display.

• Signed & numbered lithograph

• Vibrant Judaic artwork

• A meaningful conversation piece for home or office

Estimated Value: $750