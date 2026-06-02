Suffolk Y Jewish Community Center Inc

Hosted by

Suffolk Y Jewish Community Center Inc

About this event

Moshe Gat - A Student at Yeshiva Numbered Lithograph Auction

Moshe Gat - Student at Yeahiva item
Moshe Gat - Student at Yeahiva item
Moshe Gat - Student at Yeahiva
$72

Starting bid

Moshe Gat-
Student at Yeshiva from People in Israel

This beautiful signed and numbered lithograph by acclaimed Israeli artist Moshe Gat portrays a young yeshiva student set against the backdrop of Jerusalem, capturing both innocence and the enduring spirit of Jewish tradition.

Rich in warmth, color, and emotion, this meaningful Judaic artwork is a wonderful piece for anyone who feels a connection to Israel, Jewish heritage, or the beauty of Jerusalem.

Professionally framed and ready to display.

• Signed & numbered lithograph
• Vibrant Judaic artwork
• A meaningful conversation piece for home or office

Estimated Value: $750

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!