Student Experiences: Ridgeview Elementary PTA Auction

Find the Gifts Auction Items Here:
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/ridgeview-elementary-pta-auction
Step into the spotlight and experience school from the top! The winning bidder will spend a day as “Principal,” helping with announcements, visiting classrooms, and taking part in fun behind-the-scenes activities.
Date will be scheduled with the winning bidder.
Bring the college spirit to school! The winning bidder selects a college for Mr. Hennig to represent all day at school!
Ride to School in style: the Keller Fire Department donated a ride to school on a fire truck.
Experience is for ONE child only, and address must be a Keller address. If winning bidder is at a different address, arrangements can be made for the pick up.
Your student will get to be the SRO for a Day! They’ll spend time with our School Resource Officer to learn about school safety and how the SRO supports students and staff. Activities may include a walk-through of campus routines, meeting school staff, learning about safety equipment (demonstration only), and helping with age-appropriate, non-safety-critical tasks. Specific details will be determined by the SRO.
Date will be scheduled with the winning bidder.
Get moving and help lead the fun! The winning student will be “PE Coach for a Day” and assist the PE teacher with age-appropriate activities like helping demonstrate stretches, choosing a warm-up, assisting with equipment setup, and helping lead a game.
Date will be scheduled with the winning bidder.
Your student will get to be the Counselor for a Day! They’ll spend time with the school counselor and learn how the counselor helps students each day. Activities may include welcoming students, helping with kindness/character initiatives, delivering positive notes, and assisting with age-appropriate tasks.
Date will be scheduled with the winning bidder.
Step into the library and help keep it running! The winning student will be “Librarian for a Day” and assist with fun, age-appropriate tasks like checking books in and out, shelving and organizing books, and helping keep the library tidy.
Date will be scheduled with the school and follow all school guidelines.
Help keep our school sparkling! The winning student will be “Custodian for a Day” and join our custodial team to learn about the tools and routines that keep the building clean. The winner will assist with fun, age-appropriate cleaning tasks—like wiping tables, tidying common areas, light sweeping, and helping restock supplies.
Date will be scheduled with the winning bidder.
A creative treat for two! Your student and a friend will join Mrs. Barranco for a special art experience.
Date will be scheduled with the winning bidder.
Your student can invite a friend to join them on stage for a special set up for lunch.
Date will be scheduled with the winning bidder.
This is for the end of THIS YEAR, May 21, 2026, end of the year Kindergarten Graduation.
Top two bids will "win" and receive 1 parking spot each.
Dates subject to change with school plans.
This is for the end of THIS YEAR, May 19, 2026, end of the year Send off.
Top two bids will "win" and receive 1 parking spot each.
Dates subject to change with school plans.
This is for the end of THIS YEAR, May 21, 2026, end of the year parties. All grade level parties are on the same day.
Top two bids will "win" and receive 1 parking spot each.
Dates subject to change with school plans.
This is for the STEAM Night THIS YEAR, on March 24, 2026.
Top two bids will "win" and receive 1 parking spot each.
This is for NEXT YEAR'S Meet the Teacher Night, for the 2026-2027 school year.
Top two bids will "win" and receive 1 parking spot each.
This is for the High School Senior Walk May 18, 2026 such as Bingo Night, Movie Night, Grade Level Performance.
Top two bids will receive 1 parking spot each.
This is for ANY EVENT OF YOUR CHOICE for FALL 2026-SPRING 2027, such as Bingo Night, Movie Night, Grade Level Performance.
Top two bids will receive 1 parking spot each.
Your student will get to be the TEACHER for a day! They’ll work alongside Mrs. Brunelle and help with the lessons taught that day. Specific activities and responsibilities will be determined by the individual teacher.
Date will be scheduled with the winning bidder.
Your student will get to be the TEACHER for a day! They’ll work alongside Mrs. Martinez and help with the lessons taught that day. Specific activities and responsibilities will be determined by the individual teacher.
Date will be scheduled with the winning bidder.
Your student will get to be the TEACHER for a day! They’ll work alongside Mrs. McPherson and help with the lessons taught that day. Specific activities and responsibilities will be determined by the individual teacher.
Date will be scheduled with the winning bidder.
Your student will get to be the TEACHER for a day! They’ll work alongside Mrs. Oliphint and help with the lessons taught that day. Specific activities and responsibilities will be determined by the individual teacher.
Date will be scheduled with the winning bidder.
Your student will get to be the TEACHER for a day! They’ll work alongside Mrs. Auten and help with the lessons taught that day. Specific activities and responsibilities will be determined by the individual teacher.
Date will be scheduled with the winning bidder.
Your student will get to be the TEACHER for a day! They’ll work alongside Mrs. Bishop and help with the lessons taught that day. Specific activities and responsibilities will be determined by the individual teacher.
Date will be scheduled with the winning bidder.
Your student will get to be the TEACHER for a day! They’ll work alongside Mrs. Keleher and help with the lessons taught that day. Specific activities and responsibilities will be determined by the individual teacher.
Date will be scheduled with the winning bidder.
Your student will get to be the TEACHER for a day! They’ll work alongside Mrs. King and help with the lessons taught that day. Specific activities and responsibilities will be determined by the individual teacher.
Date will be scheduled with the winning bidder.
Your student will get to be the TEACHER for a day! They’ll work alongside Mrs. Campbell and help with the lessons taught that day. Specific activities and responsibilities will be determined by the individual teacher.
Date will be scheduled with the winning bidder.
Your student will get to be the TEACHER for a day! They’ll work alongside Mrs. Elving and help with the lessons taught that day. Specific activities and responsibilities will be determined by the individual teacher.
Date will be scheduled with the winning bidder.
Your student will get to be the TEACHER for a day! They’ll work alongside Mrs. Hanks and help with the lessons taught that day. Specific activities and responsibilities will be determined by the individual teacher.
Date will be scheduled with the winning bidder.
Your student will get to be the TEACHER for a day! They’ll work alongside Mrs. Liston and help with the lessons taught that day. Specific activities and responsibilities will be determined by the individual teacher.
Date will be scheduled with the winning bidder.
Your student will get to be the TEACHER for a day! They’ll work alongside Mrs. Sanders and help with the lessons taught that day. Specific activities and responsibilities will be determined by the individual teacher.
Date will be scheduled with the winning bidder.
Your student will get to be the TEACHER for a day! They’ll work alongside Mrs. Akhtar and help with the lessons taught that day. Specific activities and responsibilities will be determined by the individual teacher.
Date will be scheduled with the winning bidder.
Your student will get to be the TEACHER for a day! They’ll work alongside Mrs. Bernat and help with the lessons taught that day. Specific activities and responsibilities will be determined by the individual teacher.
Date will be scheduled with the winning bidder.
Your student will get to be the TEACHER for a day! They’ll work alongside Mrs. Boyd and help with the lessons taught that day. Specific activities and responsibilities will be determined by the individual teacher. Date will be scheduled in the future with the winning bidder.
Your student will get to be the TEACHER for a day! They’ll work alongside Mrs. Page and help with the lessons taught that day. Specific activities and responsibilities will be determined by the individual teacher.
Date will be scheduled with the winning bidder.
Your student will get to be the TEACHER for a day! They’ll work alongside Mrs. Ramirez and help with the lessons taught that day. Specific activities and responsibilities will be determined by the individual teacher.
Date will be scheduled with the winning bidder.
Your student will get to be the TEACHER for a day! They’ll work alongside Mrs. Beattie and help with the lessons taught that day. Specific activities and responsibilities will be determined by the individual teacher.
Date will be scheduled with the winning bidder.
Your student will get to be the TEACHER for a day! They’ll work alongside Mrs. Johnson and help with the lessons taught that day. Specific activities and responsibilities will be determined by the individual teacher.
Date will be scheduled with the winning bidder.
Your student will get to be the TEACHER for a day! They’ll work alongside Mrs. McDaniel and help with the lessons taught that day. Specific activities and responsibilities will be determined by the individual teacher.
Date will be scheduled with the winning bidder.
Your student will get to be the TEACHER for a day! They’ll work alongside Mrs. McVarga and help with the lessons taught that day. Specific activities and responsibilities will be determined by the individual teacher.
Date will be scheduled with the winning bidder.
Your student will get to be the TEACHER for a day! They’ll work alongside Mrs. Shera and help with the lessons taught that day. Specific activities and responsibilities will be determined by the individual teacher.
Date will be scheduled with the winning bidder.
