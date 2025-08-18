Student Limelight Celebration

213 Anglers Rd

Lewes, DE 19958, USA

Presenting Sponsor Level
$3,000

4 Complimentary Event Tickets

Logo on our Website for 1 year

Large sign with Logo on Display

Logo in Event Program & PowerPoint

Recognition in pre and post-event

Media Coverage & Newsletter

Social Media Promotion

Platinum Level
$1,500

3 Complimentary Event Tickets

Logo on our Website for 1 year

Large sign with Logo on display

Logo in Program & PowerPoint

Recognition in post-event Media Coverage & Newsletter

Social Media Promotion

Gold Star Level
$750

2 Complimentary Event Tickets

Logo in Program & PowerPoint

Recognition in post-event Media Coverage & Newsletter

Social Media Promotion

Sponsor a Pathways to Success Student
$75

Sponsor a student (s) by covering the cost of their $75.00 ticket to the event and an opportunity to attend the event.

Sponsor a Pathways to Success Student Honoree
$100

Sponsor a student honoree (s) by covering the cost of a $100 Amazon Gift Card that they can use for school supplies and other items.


