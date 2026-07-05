National Federation of Filipino American Association Nevada-Membership

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until August 5, 2027
Event discounts, voting rights, newsletter, and eligibility for leadership after one year.
Valid until August 5, 2027
Full member-at-large or local membership with event discounts, voting rights, and newsletter.
Valid until August 5, 2027
All individual benefits at a discounted senior rate, including voting rights and event discounts.
Valid until August 5, 2027
For organizations & businesses: 5 voting members logo representation, and event discounts.
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